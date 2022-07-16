ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyerdynamic Free Byrd earbuds review: soaring sound and long battery life

By Chris Welch
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3s I recently reviewed, Beyerdynamic’s new Free Byrd earbuds are squarely aimed at those who prioritize sound quality over almost everything else. When you consider that these are the company’s first-ever set of true wireless earbuds, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well they...

Digital Trends

Today's Best Bose Soundbar Prime Day Deal

It’s time to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which includes a for the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. With this Bose soundbar Prime Day deal, it’s yours for $799, compared to its sticker price of $899. You’ll unlock a cinematic experience...
Digital Trends

Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal drops the earbuds’ price by 20%

Prime Day deals are here, and you can find reduced prices on everything from kitchen gadgets to headphones. One of the better Prime Day headphone deals we’ve seen is on Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Regularly priced at $200, Beats Fits Pro are on sale at Amazon for $160. This $40 price reduction means you get the original price, and this is a significant discount for a relatively new product from a brand like Beats. Prime Day AirPods deals and Beats deals are something to watch for, and this Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal is only available to Prime members for one day.
The Verge

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is at an all-time low

If you need something more powerful than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is available on Amazon right now for its lowest price to date. Regularly $2,499.00, Amazon is selling the M1-powered model with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $2,249 — a price Best Buy is currently matching. We were very impressed with the 16-inch machine, which offers a Mini LED display that the new MacBook Air lacks and fantastic performance that makes it the most powerful laptop we’ve ever tested for content creation and creative work. The laptop also boasts some of the longest battery life we’ve seen. Plus, the port selection is terrific; whereas the MacBook Air only allows for one external display, you can use the 16-inch MacBook Pro with three external displays and a 4K TV at the same time. Read our review.
The Associated Press

For Your Ears Only: Introducing UE DROPS, The First Truly Wireless, Custom-Molded Earbuds With Statement Style

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Ultimate Ears (UE), a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced UE DROPS, the first truly custom wireless earbuds, handcrafted to be as unique as you are. UE DROPS combine Ultimate Ears’ unrivaled, industry-level audio quality and fit with a stylish, innovative design to create a bold fashion statement, for your ears only. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005424/en/ UE DROPS (Photo: Business Wire)
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
The Verge

Amazon is giving Prime Video its biggest redesign in years

Compared to Netflix, Disney Plus, and other major streaming services, Prime Video has never been the most elegant or intuitive app. Its user experience lacks the polish of those competitors and feels more cobbled together. There are good aspects to what’s there — like the long-standing X-Ray feature that shows cast information and other trivia facts whenever content is paused. But Prime Video hasn’t received a significant overhaul or rethinking in many years.
CNET

This Advanced Belkin Bluetooth Speaker is Over Half-Off Today Only

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth speaker that boasts Hi-Fi sound and wireless charging capabilities, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
The Drive

Give Batteries a Break With a Generator From Amazon

Because there’s always room for more power. Generators are a tool everyone needs but very few have. Batteries are only going to take you so far in a recreational setting, and you never know when an emergency will hit the home front. Thankfully, Amazon's deals on generators will send you into the weekend with peace of mind knowing you've got backup at a discount.
Digital Trends

Hurry and save $700 on this 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV

There are a lot of TVs to choose from when putting together a home theater setup, but if you want a TV with one of the best pictures possible, it’s worth shopping OLED TV deals. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. You can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700, which brings its price down to just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase of this Sony Bravia OLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.
The Verge

Amazon targets admins behind thousands of fake review Facebook groups

Amazon is taking legal action against the admins of over 10,000 Facebook groups that it says facilitate fake reviews for products on its platform by promising money or free products in exchange for positive reviews. The groups are allegedly responsible for fake reviews across Amazon’s sites in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan, the company has announced. Just one such group, called “Amazon Product Review,” reportedly had over 43,000 members.
The Verge

Samsung’s August 10th Unpacked will definitely feature at least one foldable

Samsung has provided a clear solution to the unusual puzzle it provided yesterday, confirming that its Galaxy Unpacked event will indeed take place on August 10th. The image included with the teaser also confirms that its foldables will be taking center stage, with a Galaxy Z Flip-shaped device acting as a “greater than” symbol. The event will start at 9AM ET and will be streamed on Samsung.com.
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - up to 50% off on Jabra's wireless earbuds

This Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24, Jabra, provider of personal sound and office solutions, has announced that its Elite range of products will come with deals up to 50 per cent discounts. The products under Jabra's Elite range include Elite 2, Elite 3, Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro.
The Verge

Samsung confirms August 10th Unpacked event date with ‘cryptic’ puzzle

In a trio of images posted to its official Twitter account, Samsung Mobile appears to have confirmed the date of its next Unpacked event as August 10th, 2022. The first image presents a grid of letters, numbers, and symbols, while the second shows the same grid replaced with colored circles. Match the characters to the colors, and you can decode the message on the third image as 081022 — aka August 10th, 2022.
hypebeast.com

Master & Dynamic and Mercedes-AMG Deliver Range of High-Performance Earphones

Following the debut of its custom-engineered face shield for Balenciaga’s 51st Couture show, Mercedes-AMG partners with Master & Dynamic for a special-edition series of earphones and headphones. Inspired by the “power, meticulous workmanship, and daring design,” of Mercedes-AMG racing and its performance vehicles, Master & Dynamic delivers a range of high-performance audio gear using automotive-inspired robust and lightweight materials including magnesium, carbon fiber, and Kevlar.
