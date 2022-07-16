State Police: Man killed after head-on crash with semi-truck in Covington

Newly-released footage shows the moment a baggage handler stole an Alaskan Airlines turboprop plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.Richard Russell, 29, wore a shirt that said "The sky's no limit" as he walked through security and onto the tarmac.The ground service agent went largely undetected as no-one was alarmed to see a baggage handler in restricted spaces.Mr Russell died after he flew the plane into a dive on an island in Puget Sound. The FBI said that the dive was intentional.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tsunami waves as high as 42ft predicted to devastate Seattle within minutes of earthquakeDominic Raab endorses Rishi Sunak as prime minister, insists ‘he makes things happen’Angela Rayner admits she once ran over a dog

