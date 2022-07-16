ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Of Chris Hemsworth's Cutest Instagram Photos That You Probably Already Double Tapped

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEr1J_0gi4Xv3W00

Soooo, we all know (and love) Chris Hemsworth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZGde_0gi4Xv3W00
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

He's stolen our hearts on the big screen as Thor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmFDW_0gi4Xv3W00
© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

And on the red carpet with his smoldering stare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QfG8_0gi4Xv3W00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While we all already know how ~ridiculously~ good looking Chris actually is IRL, here's a roundup of his hottest photos on the 'gram just because. Take a look:

1. To start, the pizza parlor date of our dreams with the one and only Mr. Hemsworth himself:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

2. This all-smiles selfie when he was trolling his MCU co-star Chris Pratt:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

3. This very delicious selfie *ahem* I mean cake:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

4. That time he joked about his son wanting to be Superman rather than Thor like his old man:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

5. A black-and-white snapshot featuring his very adorable little brother Liam Hemsworth:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

6. As if Chris wasn't already cute enough, there he goes hanging out with a koala:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

7. And of course, he couldn't skip out on a photo opp with his four-legged friend:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

8. TBH, it's amazing he didn't make the snow melt with this shirtless pose:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

9. Oh, you know, just pondering about life while looking effortlessly cool:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

10. A candid look at him being dad of the year to his kiddos while juggling life on set:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

11. That time he was slaying those waves like it was nothing:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

12. And another time he couldn't resist a little Australian sightseeing:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

13. A picture-perfect moment with his mom:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

14. And he made sure to include dad, too:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

15. Soaking up the sun in the great outdoors:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

16. Street bike model by day, actor by night:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

17. The Italian scenery and this handsome man in one? Dreamy as ever:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

18. Casually flexing like it's his middle name:

@chrishemsworth / Via instagram.com

19. And finally, leaving this one here because why not?

@chrishemsworth / @ cristianprieto.filmmaker / Via instagram.com Instagram: @cristianprieto.filmmaker

