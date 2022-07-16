19 Of Chris Hemsworth's Cutest Instagram Photos That You Probably Already Double Tapped

Related
13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.
I'm starting to think maybe they're *not* just like us.
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Star Bailee Madison Said Lucy Hale "Manifested" Her Getting Cast
Everyone please say thank you to Aria Montgomery!
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
I'm Actually Obsessed With The New Rosalía Chewing Gum Meme
Obsessed with this meme, LMAO.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yes, Korg's "Thor: Love And Thunder" Partner Is Basically A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joke
"How did that joke fly over my head."
Neve Campbell Made Her First Comments About Leaving "Scream 6" After Announcing Her Departure Last Month
"I'm sure they'll make a good movie."
"It Honestly Screams 'Tinfoil Hat' To Me": 19 Red Flags That Women Watch Out For When They Use Dating Apps
All dating apps are haunted by the ghosts of the dead fish people pose next to in their profiles.
17 Times Movie Critics Were Incredibly Wrong About A Movie After Its Release
Just because a movie was highly rated, doesn't mean it's still good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Times Celebs Annoyed Me By Bragging About How Rich They Are
Spending $33 million on a license plate...
21 Times People On Bumble Were Caught Being Rude, Creepy, Or Simply Doing Too Much
It's looking grim out there, folks.
"Stranger Things" Fans Are Sharing What They Don't Like About The Show, And Honestly, I Get It
"School bully arcs in media are so cliché; it physically pains me to watch them."
Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy Recorded A Video Celebrating Their One Year Anniversary But Broke Up Before They Could Post It
"Because of him, my life experience has changed forever."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18 Book-To-Movie Differences In "Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between"
Because everything is better with Jordan Fisher in it, even things that were really freaking good to begin with.
Frankie Jonas Reveals Why He And Sophie Turner Didn't Speak When They First Met, And It's Actually Pretty Sweet
"I didn't talk to Sophie because I was too afraid because she was so cool."
Here's What The Cast Of "Downton Abbey" Has Been Up To Over The Last Few Years
Isn't it strange to see some of them in modern clothing?
People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny
Hey (with the intention of getting you to read this listicle).
45 Funny Tweets From This Month So Far That Reminded Me Why I Never Delete Twitter
"I knew I was a real flirt when I had a lil' boo in the psych ward."
What Secret Did You Find Out About Your Spouse AFTER You Got Married?
Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.
BuzzFeed
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0