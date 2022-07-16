ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police arrest suspect who shot roommate over video game dispute

By WILLS RICE
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Police arrested a suspect who said he shot his roommate after they were arguing over video games on Thursday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to a...

ktar.com

