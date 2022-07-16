Meriden man arrested for using remote-controlled car on highway
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A morning ride on the highway typically doesn’t end in an arrest, but that’s exactly what happened in the case of a Meriden man Saturday morning.
Leonard Kroher, 49, was arrested in Berlin around 7:00 a.m. by state troopers for disorderly conduct, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian and improper parking. Callers reported seeing a man run across the northbound lanes of the highway by Route 9 while using a remote-controlled car.
A responding trooper approached Kroher in his vehicle and saw the remote-controlled car in the passenger seat. Police said the car was likely not store brand, but could not confirm whether it was homemade.
Kroher was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on 08/19/2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 4