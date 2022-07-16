Flood Advisory issued for Kings by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Susitna Valley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Willow Creek at the Parks Highway. * WHEN...Until 900 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 PM AKDT, river gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.0 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible through the next 24 hours. - For Willow Creek at Parks Highway: At 8:00pm the stage was 9.99 feet. Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. Impacts: At 10.5 feet: Significant overland flow upstream of Parks Highway Bridge. Johnson Drive and adjacent roads on the south side of the river are inundated and impassable. For Willow Creek Upstream of Parks Highway: At 8:15pm the stage was 5.47 feet. Flood Stage is 5.9 feet. - For flood safety information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - If you live near or along Willow Creek at the Parks Highway, stay alert and be prepared to take action.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 2 HOURS AGO