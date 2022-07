Yet another questionable move by the Chicago Blackhawks in what seems to be an extended period of decisions fans have hated. Eddie Olczyk, who played parts of five seasons with the team and has been their colour commentator for 16 years, has walked away from the organization. He's signed on with the Seattle Kraken after being one of the voices of the Blackhawks since 2006. The team was very surprised by the move.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO