Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships.Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday’s semi-final in Eugene.Jackson’s time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce’s run of 21.82 seconds set the tone.Asher-Smith ran a season’s best of 21.96 seconds to finish behind Tamara Clark of the USA in her semi and reach Thursday’s final.“I am really happy with that,” she said. “We knew we had to run this very well so I was really happy to get second. I didn’t actually know if I came first or third so...

SPORTS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO