How to get the Mbabu FIFA 22 Futties player item?

If there’s one thing for which Paris Saint-Germain are famous, it’s the achingly sincere lovingkindness of their owners. As such, when it manifests, we can be inspired but not surprised, and their generous offer to Manchester City, of Neymar in exchange for Bernardo Silva, is shockingly benevolent even for them. Amazingly, though, City spurned this largesse, opting to retain a midfielder entering his peak years and whose skill, intelligence and work ethic underpin so much of what they do, rather than take on an over-the-hill prima donna disinclined to take instruction but attached to colossal wages. But that’s ingratitude for you.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO