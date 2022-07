NASCAR driver Bobby East has died at 37, following injuries sustained in a stabbing. A statement released by the United States Auto Club confirmed that East died on Friday. “Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on the night of July 13, 2022, in southern California. He was just 37 years old,” the statement on the website said.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO