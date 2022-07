A day after a gunman , officials identified the victims, the suspect and armed bystander who fatally shot him before he was able to kill more people. At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Ind., was shopping with his girlfriend at the Greenwood Park Mall when shots rang out in the food court on Sunday just before 6 p.m. local time.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO