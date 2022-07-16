Man arrested twice in less than a month for stolen gun, vehicle charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old is back in custody for the second time in less than one month for charges that involve a stolen gun and vehicle.

Metro police arrested Calvin Howse Jr.,18, Friday night after they say he and other two male juveniles, aged 15 and 17, approached a parked carjacked Chevrolet Camaro in a lot behind the YMCA located in the 2600 block of Gallatin Pike.

Police say the yellow Camaro was stolen from a man at gunpoint on July 6 at the Hampton Inn on Crossing Place in South Nashville. The man alerted officers, who then followed the Camaro to the Gallatin Pike lot, where Howse Jr. and the two juveniles exited the vehicle and went into a nearby restaurant.

Calvin Howse Jr. (Courtesy: MNPD)

According to Metro police, all three fled from officers but were later apprehended. Officials say during the arrest, Howse Jr. was in possession of a handgun that had been stolen on June 24 from an unlocked Ford F-250 pickup truck on Woodland Street. Officials say the pickup’s owner told officers that he left the spare key in the vehicle, which was also taken.

Officers also discovered a second gun that was reported stolen from La Vergne on July 14. Metro police say that gun was recovered from the flight path of the 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old was charged with joyriding, theft of a firearm, juvenile handgun possession and evading arrest. Officials say the 17-year-old was in possession of the Camaro’s keys and faces vehicle theft and evading arrest charges.

Metro police say this is Howse Jr.’s second arrest in less than a month that involves a gun and stolen car.

Howse Jr. was previously arrested on June 27 after officers saw him driving a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra. In that incident, Howse Jr. was charged with auto theft, felony gun possession and possession of marijuana for resale. He was later released on bond and placed on electronic monitoring.

Police the 18-year-old was arrested again on July 11 for burglary of a motor vehicle. He was released in that case on a $10,000 bond.

The 18-year-old now faces theft of a firearm and evading arrest charges.

No other information was immediately released.

