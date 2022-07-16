Pebble Lake Golf Course hosting U.S Blind Golf Association tournament

BLAINE, Minn. -- A Minnesotan who made a name for himself as a tennis pro is now creating a new sports legacy.Mardy Fish is able to play in the 3M Open with a sponsor exemption. He will be the first athlete to play in the ATP Tour for tennis and the PGA tour for golf, which is a goal of his to do something that hasn't been done before. "It's just good to be back in Minnesota, you know, I don't get back too often," said Fish.He warmed up with the rest of his competitors out at TPC Twin Cities in...

BLAINE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO