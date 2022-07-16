ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Update 6 Heroes

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch 2 is currently still in its beta form ahead of the PvP release set for October, and during this testing time, it's gotten a couple of updates to rebalance the experience just as we'd expect from a game that was already widely available. This particular update took aim at six...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

GameStop Makes AAA Game Just $0.01

A GameStop store is selling a AAA game from EA for just $0.01. In other words, it's practically giving away a AAA game for free. EA has built a bad reputation over the years for various disastrous releases. When you think of EA and disastrous releases you may think of games like Mass Effect Andromeda or Star Wars Battlefront II or Battlefield 2042. And these may be EA's biggest messes in recent memory, however, Anthem isn't far behind. Not only was Anthem a mess, but unlike some of the aforementioned titles, it never recovered from falling flat on its face out the gate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pathfinder Revolution Announced

A new Pathfinder-themed version of Revolution! has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this week, Steve Jackson Games launched a new version of its Euro-style game Revolution!, focused on controlling the city of Korvosa from Pathfinder's Golarion campaign setting. Pathfinder Revolution! will combine elements of the Revolution! base game and its follow-up expansions into one streamlined game, while repositioning it to fit within the Pathfinder universe. The game involves players secretly bidding to influence Korvosa's powerful figures through bribery, blackmail, or sheer force. Players vie for control of various locations throughout several rounds, all the while trying to claim victory points to win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam's New #1 Game Sets Impressive Record

Steam has a new #1 game and it's set an impressive record. Most weeks this year, the Steam Deck is the top seller on Steam. This pattern has only been disrupted a few times this year when the likes of God of War came to PC, Elden Ring finally released, and V Rising caught everyone off guard. There have been other games, but the point is it's not common. So, when a new game tops the Steam "Top Sellers" list it's notable. The latest king of Steam is Stray from Annapurna Interactive, which smashed the publisher's record of concurrent players on the PC platform in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Retiring Some Twitter Support Services

PlayStation announced plans this week to retire its 1-to-1 support services offered through Twitter through the Ask PlayStation account. This means that while the account will still presumably be around to share support articles and address broader topics as they become relevant, the account will no longer be addressing individual problems via the direct messaging option typically presented to other Twitter users whenever they contact the support account. This only applies to Twitter in this case with other support options still available via the PlayStation site.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kyoto Animation Marks Arson's 3rd Anniversary with Emotional Memorial

Kyoto Animation had no way of knowing one morning in July 2019 would shake the studio to its core, and the tragedy is still too much to bear for many. Three years ago, the beloved anime studio was targeted by a disgruntled arsonist who set fire to one of its main studios. The attack left 36 dead with dozens more injured on the scene. Today marks the horrific event's anniversary, and Kyoto Animation has released a special memorial online to remember those who lost their lives in the attack.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2020, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With Three PSP Games

PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5 has three new PSP games. Two of these games we've known were coming for a bit now, but the third was just announced last night making it a surprise for PS Plus subscribers. Like every PSP game given out through the subscription service, these are restricted to a PS Plus Premium subscription, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscriber you have to buy the games outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Galarian Zigzagoon as August Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go has officially announced Galarian Zigzagoon as next month's Community Day Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed that the Galarian version of Zigzagoon would be next month's featured Community Day Pokemon, with the Community Day taking place on August 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Any Galarian Linoone evolved into Obstagoon during this time period will know the Charged move Obstruct, which raises Obstagoon's defense and lowers the opponent's defense. While Galarian Zigzagoon is already in Pokemon Go, this Pokemon was previously only available through raids and 7 KM eggs. The Shiny version of Galarian Zigzagoon was also previously obtainable through raids, although Community Day presents a much easier opportunity to obtain this usually rare Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nickmercs Reveals Fear About the Future of Call of Duty

Even though many fans are excited about the upcoming releases of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, one of the most notable content creators associated with Activision's shooter franchise, Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff, has expressed concern about the direction of the series. For a prolonged period of time, Nickmercs has been one of the foremost authorities on Call of Duty when it comes to the streaming space. And while a number of players might continue look to him as a source of knowledge, it seems like Nickmercs himself is starting to question where Call of Duty could be going.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies to Run With Iida

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has really hit the ground running with the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues to brew in the manga, and the anime is currently working on the sixth season of its run for later this year, all eyes have been on the young heroes as they continue to develop and take on bigger and bigger threats. This has been notably true for Class 1-A's representative, Tenya Iida, who has made some major moments for himself throughout the course of the battles seen thus far in both the anime and manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases Sentinels, More Mutants on the Way

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fallout TV Show Set Images Tease Major Fallout 3 Callback

Amazon's upcoming TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise seems like it will feature a notable callback tied to Fallout 3. At this point in time, Amazon and Bethesda have remained pretty quiet about what Fallout will have in store, which has led fans to wonder which game the show will most predominantly be based on. With filming now preparing to start, though, it seems more likely that Amazon is pulling from Fallout 3 as a major source of inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES

