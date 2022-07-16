Cutthroat trout conservation to start in upper Shields River, area temporarily closed
By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
3 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, partnering with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, will start a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project in the upper Shields River watershed this month. Officials say this year's phase of the project includes removing brook trout from several tributaries to the...
One of the more contemplative places in western Montana – the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas – may soon be far less peaceful if the state approves a gravel pit northeast of Arlee. Jennifer Knoetgen is still hopeful that Missoula-based Riverside Contracting Inc. won’t open the Marvin Rehbein...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
Kendrick Richmond moved from South Carolina to Philipsburg to start work at his friend’s dispensary when it opened in June 2021 and had no interest in getting involved in local politics. As a long-time medical marijuana user himself, Richmond came to help people find products that fit their needs...
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”. The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.
Author’s Note: I’ve been working in various ways to protect Montana’s last roadless land for more than 50 years and have written extensively about all aspects of the wilderness issue. In this three-part commentary (yes, it’s only my opinion), I propose a framework for our best chance to finally resolve this seemingly endless controversy. This […]
The post The grand solution to saving wilderness areas in Montana, while promoting different uses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0