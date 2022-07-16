ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Acadiana seeing an increase in COVID cases

By Alece Courville
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiZEp_0gi4HhNE00

ACADIANA, La. ( KLFY ) – Region 4 (Acadiana) once again shows the state is faced with an increase in COVID cases but says hospitalization and death numbers are not seeing an increase.

Cases are surging and BA.4 and BA.5 variants are now the dominant COVID-19 strains in our state. “This surge is led by Omicron. It is the same variant circulating the last several months,” Stefanski adds.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting over 2,500 new COVID cases since the last update coming Thursday. Stefanski continues, “Mutations occur with this virus. It seems like the changes have made it better to escape immune protection.”

UL Lafayette partners with LCG to operate Lafayette Science Museum

Of the newly reported cases, 607 are reinfections. She says that is defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior. “Omicron is very easily spread, much more transmissible,” Stefanski continues.

The state is reporting over 600 hospitalizations, two new deaths. “Although people are being admitted to the hospital. We are not seeing ICU admissions as we saw in prior surges,” says Stefanski.

The largest shares of these newly reported cases are among ages 18-29 (19%) and ages 30-39 (15%). 98% of cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings. Stefanski explains, “We are seeing new infections across all age groups.”

Testing and vaccinati on sites can be found in your area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

CIS is First in Louisiana to Use AVEIR™ Leadless Pacemaker

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has announced Dr. Robert Drennan, electrophysiologist at CIS, is the first in Louisiana to use the Abbott Aveir™ VR Leadless Pacemaker to treat abnormal heart rhythm. The procedure took place in the catheterization laboratory at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on July 15....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ba#Lcg#Lafayette Science Museum#Icu
WGNO

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Ca. based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WDSU

Scammers targeting Amazon shoppers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Better Business Bureau is warning Amazon customers in Southeast Louisiana to look for scammers. In recent weeks, the agency has received several complaints from customers who say they are getting suspicious calls or emails from someone claiming to be with the retail giant. Cynthia Albert,...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column:Lafayette loses political pro

Ron J. Gomez Sr., 87, of Lafayette died Wednesday. Most folks in this corner of the state probably don’t know much about Gomez, but he ranks as one of the most effective legislators and public servants in Louisiana’s recent political history. The late-Gov. Buddy Roemer, when he named...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bossierpress.com

Holiday Trail of Lights to add two new destinations in 2022

On Thursday, July 14, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau held a press conference to announce that the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights will be adding two new destinations in 2022. The press conference was held at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in Bossier City. The new destinations for 2022 are Ruston and Logansport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy