Acadiana seeing an increase in COVID cases

ACADIANA, La. ( KLFY ) – Region 4 (Acadiana) once again shows the state is faced with an increase in COVID cases but says hospitalization and death numbers are not seeing an increase.

Cases are surging and BA.4 and BA.5 variants are now the dominant COVID-19 strains in our state. “This surge is led by Omicron. It is the same variant circulating the last several months,” Stefanski adds.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting over 2,500 new COVID cases since the last update coming Thursday. Stefanski continues, “Mutations occur with this virus. It seems like the changes have made it better to escape immune protection.”

Of the newly reported cases, 607 are reinfections. She says that is defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior. “Omicron is very easily spread, much more transmissible,” Stefanski continues.

The state is reporting over 600 hospitalizations, two new deaths. “Although people are being admitted to the hospital. We are not seeing ICU admissions as we saw in prior surges,” says Stefanski.

The largest shares of these newly reported cases are among ages 18-29 (19%) and ages 30-39 (15%). 98% of cases are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings. Stefanski explains, “We are seeing new infections across all age groups.”

