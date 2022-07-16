Benson Girl Wins National Pageant

After Kelly Clarkson tried to evict her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, from their Montana ranch, the talent manager has purchased a $1.8 million Montana home of his own, Radar reported on Friday, June 24. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties listed the home, which was selling for $2 million, but it's unclear how much Blackstock paid for the 40-acre property. Blackstock will have plenty of room to sprawl out, as the house includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn and a greenhouse. As OK! previously reported, Blackstock — who shares two kids, River and Remington, with the "Since...

MONTANA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO