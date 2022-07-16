ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

‘We must stop this before someone is hurt or killed’: Snyder Fire Marshals investigating series of arson events

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyV8S_0gi4Gu4I00
Snyder Fire Marshals are investigating a series of arson events.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder Fire Marshals are investigating a series of arson fires that happened earlier this week.

Three separate abandoned structures – two in Snyder City limits and one in Scurry County – burned within a three-hour time frame Thursday night into Friday morning.

The fires happened at 2201 Avenue E at 11:26 p.m., FM 1611 at 12:26 a.m., and 3202 Avenue L at 1:11 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369jS0_0gi4Gu4I00

An initial investigation with the State Fire Marshals office revealed all three fires were incendiary, and detectives are now searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact Snyder Fire Marshals at (325)573-6215 or tips can be left by messaging their Facebook page.

“If you have any information please message me or call the hotline we must stop this before someone is hurt or killed!!!!,” Fire Marshal Nathan Hines says in a Facebook post.

No further information has been released.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying and locating suspects involved in a deadly conduct incident

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating and identifying suspects involved in a deadly conduct case on July 17. Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 2600 block of Lynn in reference to this incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that two subjects were caught on camera in the same neighborhood attempting to burglarize vehicles. At the same time, an unknown subject discharged a firearm in the direction of the residence involved, which hit a vehicle.
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Investigation underway after 2-year-old dies in Snyder

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old in Snyder. Police told KTAB and KRBC officers were called to an apartment on the 1900 block of Coleman Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Saturday and found the child unresponsive. The child was then transported to the hospital, where they later […]
SNYDER, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy