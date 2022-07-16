Beyoncé Told The "Austin Powers In Goldmember" Marketing Team That They Made Her Look Too Skinny On The Poster

Related
Attention, Chris Evans Is "Laser-Focused On Finding A Partner"
"It’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Star Bailee Madison Said Lucy Hale "Manifested" Her Getting Cast
Everyone please say thank you to Aria Montgomery!
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.
I'm starting to think maybe they're *not* just like us.
I'm Actually Obsessed With The New Rosalía Chewing Gum Meme
Obsessed with this meme, LMAO.
Here's A List Of Olivia Rodrigo's Most Emotional Lyrics
IDK about you, but I need tissues on hand every time I listen to Sour.
"It Honestly Screams 'Tinfoil Hat' To Me": 19 Red Flags That Women Watch Out For When They Use Dating Apps
All dating apps are haunted by the ghosts of the dead fish people pose next to in their profiles.
Neve Campbell Made Her First Comments About Leaving "Scream 6" After Announcing Her Departure Last Month
"I'm sure they'll make a good movie."
17 Times Movie Critics Were Incredibly Wrong About A Movie After Its Release
Just because a movie was highly rated, doesn't mean it's still good.
Yes, Korg's "Thor: Love And Thunder" Partner Is Basically A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joke
"How did that joke fly over my head."
"Plan The Event Backward": Brides Are Revealing The Biggest Lesson They Learned After Planning Their Wedding
"It was the best decision we made at the beginning of planning."
21 Times People On Bumble Were Caught Being Rude, Creepy, Or Simply Doing Too Much
It's looking grim out there, folks.
People Are Sharing Their "Single Greatest" Cooking Tip, And Even Someone Who Cooks Daily Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Them
"It sounds obvious, but I always see people rushing to do this — and you don't really need to."
18 Book-To-Movie Differences In "Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between"
Because everything is better with Jordan Fisher in it, even things that were really freaking good to begin with.
18 Mesmerizing Photos Of Interior Designs That I Am Just Very Jealous Of
Going to need a comfy reading nook ASAP.
"Stranger Things" Fans Are Sharing What They Don't Like About The Show, And Honestly, I Get It
"School bully arcs in media are so cliché; it physically pains me to watch them."
14 Times Celebs Annoyed Me By Bragging About How Rich They Are
Spending $33 million on a license plate...
Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy Recorded A Video Celebrating Their One Year Anniversary But Broke Up Before They Could Post It
"Because of him, my life experience has changed forever."
