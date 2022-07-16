Risk vs. reward, replenishment top of mind as Padres prepare for draft

Padres international scouting director Chris Kemp is also overseeing the amateur draft, beginning in 2022. (Matthew Thomas/San Diego Padres )

A teammate of Chase Headley’s at the University of Tennessee who began his post-playing career in amateur scouting, Chris Kemp spoke the language of baseball long before he taught himself Spanish when A.J. Preller handed him the reins of the Padres’ international scouting operations seven years ago. To be honest, Kemp’s second language isn’t quite as sharp these days, what with his focus shifting back to the amateur draft these last few months.

The game, of course, is the same wherever his staffs are scouting talent: Runnin’ and gunnin’.

“You just kind of go where you’re needed,” Kemp said of his dual role as both the Padres’ amateur and international scouting director. “You’re constantly in communication your international side, your regional cross-checkers, your national guys here and you’re going to fill gaps where needed.”

And there are gaps to be filled in the system.

MLB AMATEUR DRAFT

While graduations have certainly played a role in the Padres’ farm system dropping from one of the best in the game to the bottom-third in Baseball America’s preseason rankings, Kemp’s boss’ propensity to trade those kids has impacted the organizational depth the last couple years. That said, first-rounders from the last three years — CJ Abrams (2019), Robert Hassell III (2020) and Jackson Merrill (2021) — all have spots inside Baseball America’s latest top-100 update, as does the organization’s biggest upside play from a year ago in James Wood, an underperformer as a high school senior the Padres signed for a class-best $2.6 million signing bonus.

Former amateur scouting director Mark Conner moved on to become the minor league field coordinator as part of organizational shakeup following last year’s collapse, but don’t expect the Padres’ aggressive nature to change at all under Kemp, the architect of the Padres’ $80 million spending spree on the 2016-17 international class.

“Every draft is going to have guys with risk,” Kemp said. “I think we’re going to be attached to guys with talent and this year there is a lot of guys with some risk, so we’ll see what happens.”

Picking 15th, as the Padres will do when the draft begins Sunday, figures to lend itself to riskier players than when the Padres’ were picking higher in the draft early in the Preller era. The Padres are tied to two arms coming off Tommy John surgery in Alabama’s Connor Prielipp and Georgia prep arm Dylan Lesko.

The organization, of course, is no stranger to that scenario, having drafted Cal Quantrill coming off Tommy John surgery in 2016 and developing him into a big leaguer before including him in the Mike Clevinger trade. The Padres also have drafted high school bats with their first picks the last three years, and the Preller regime has an affinity for up the middle players like Pennsylvania high school shortstop Cole Young.

Preller is also among the Padres personnel who have seen former Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker throw in in independent ball this spring after his injury concerns led the New York Mets to let last year’s No. 10 overall pick slip back into the draft. Rocker had a shoulder scope in the fall, has struck out 32 batters in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) in five starts for Tri-City and could be a fast mover for a team in contention like the Padres, which Kemp admitted is part of the conversation as they weigh current needs against restocking Preller’s favorite currency.

“I think you’re always trying to replenish,” Kemp said. “Every international class, every draft class, you always want to replenish the farm and that’s one of our focuses every year.”