Six people, including 3 children, injured in chain reaction crash on Highway 99

Six people were injured in a crash on Highway 99 Saturday, July 16. California Highway Patrol

A family of five was taken to a hospital, along with another person, following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. when a big rig on southbound Highway 99 rear-ended a box truck at the Carpenter Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

The impact from the big rig sent the box truck in a southeast direction before it overturned, blocking the southbound lanes.

About 20 seconds later, a man driving a Buick Enclave crashed into the overturned box truck. He and his wife in the front passenger seat, both 42 from Stockton, suffered moderate injuries. Olsen said the woman had serious lacerations to her head and arms and the Modesto Fire Department said one person was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The couple’s three children — ages 5, 8 and 16 — were in the back seat. The youngest two were belted and sustained minor injuries. The 16 year old was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries, Olsen said.

The driver of the box truck, a Sacramento man, also suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the big rig, a 47-year-old Modesto man, was not injured.

Olsen said all three traffic lanes were blocked until about 7:45 a.m. when two of the lanes opened. All lanes reopened at 8:20 a.m.