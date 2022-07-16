ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

15-month-old child drowns at Kearns backyard pool

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtzAq_0gi4F98x00

KEARNS, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 15-month-old child has been pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred near 5500 S 4400 W in Kearns. The child was in the backyard of a private home among other children and pets, and there was a gate around the pool preventing them from entering the water, according to police.

PHOTOS: Structure fire kicks up in Price

The incident occurred when “one of the kids or pets possibly knocked open the gate,” allowing the child to enter the pool.

The 15-month-old child was found unresponsive, and was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m. Friday evening.

Unified Police say that the incident appears to be purely accidental.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Stolen Riverton wheelchair-enabled van found at motel

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — A wheelchair-enabled van stolen from a Riverton family's driveway was found at a Salt Lake County motel. Julie Krushensky, mother of Gavin said the van was located by the Salt Lake City Police Department at the Alta Motor Lodge Motel around 1 a.m. Monday. The...
RIVERTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: West Jordan father stabbed by daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The adult daughter of a 56-year-old West Jordan man is facing charges after police say she stabbed her father in the neck at a family gathering Monday evening. The incident happened in front the suspect’s three children, at the home...
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearns, UT
Crime & Safety
Kearns, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Kearns, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Teen arrested after robbing Centerville Maverik

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager was arrested after allegedly robbing a Maverik gas station at knifepoint in Centerville on Tuesday. Centerville Police Department has arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Hunter Wagner, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft. Police say the Maverik gas station located at 1265 W Parrish Ln in Centerville was […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ksl.com

Orem man admits killing girlfriend during argument over vape pen

AMERICAN FORK — An Orem man admitted Tuesday that he strangled his girlfriend, 20-year-old Sandra Robles, during an argument over a vape pen. Daniel Padilla-Ang, 28, pleaded guilty to murder related to domestic violence, a first-degree felony. Padilla-Ang called 911 early in the morning on March 25 and reported...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Woman rescued from bedroom in Cottonwood Heights house fire

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was trapped in her bedroom during a house fire, was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon. Unified Fire says around 3:45 p.m., they received a report of a structure fire happening in Cottonwood Heights at Alpen Way. The woman who was in the home couldn’t escape on her […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Man accused of driving through Midvale fence to run over man who is now in critical condition

MIDVALE — A man who is accused of driving through a fence and running over another man standing behind it, all to allegedly scare him, has been arrested. Esteban Manuel Martinez Perez, 42, was arrested Monday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, criminal mischief, failing to remain at the scene of an accident with serious injury and drug possession.
MIDVALE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man charged with murder after man left hanging from gym equipment dies

OGDEN (KSL.com) — A Utah County man who police say beat another man and then left him hanging on a piece of gym equipment was charged with murder after the man died. Tyler Belinti, 23, died on Tuesday, July 12, three days after police say they found him in the gym at an apartment complex at 2433 Adams Ave. in Ogden and took him to a hospital in critical condition with “no signs of brain activity.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Behind the Badge: Officials plead for no fireworks on pioneer’s day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you plan to celebrate Pioneer Day in Utah this weekend, some of our state leaders hope you do it without fireworks. They’re concerned people lighting off their own fireworks will lead to more wildfires throughout the state, and hope you do something different instead, in this edition of Behind […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Centerville police: Layton man, 19, arrested after Maverik robbery

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man was arrested early Tuesday in Centerville after he allegedly threatened a Maverik clerk with a knife, and took cash and merchandise before fleeing. A statement issued by the Centerville Police Department says the incident happened at 2:02 a.m.
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy