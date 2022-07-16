Paula Cole performing at Clayton Opera House July 28

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday.The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in her memory.The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.Dame Deborah...

