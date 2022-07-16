ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NY

Paula Cole performing at Clayton Opera House July 28

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grammy-award-winning pop and rock singer Paula Cole will be performing in Clayton at the end of July. According to Clayton Opera House, Cole won the Grammy for Best New Artist...

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Kelly Rowland ‘livid’ over Sesame Place theme park video: ‘I would’ve burned the place down’

Kelly Rowland has slammed Sesame Place, a US theme park based on Sesame Street, for its “ridiculous” apology following a viral video.The theme park in Philadelphia was lambasted after a video that appeared to show a performer dressed in a Rosita costume ignoring two young Black girls who were excited to meet her.The video, posted by digital strategist Leslie Mac from her daughter Paige’s 4th birthday, caught the attention of Rowland.The Destiny’s Child singer reposted it to her Instagram Story on Sunday (17 July) with the caption: “OH HELL NAWWW.”In a follow-up clip, Rowland added: “OK, so had that...
TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! What did he See?

TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below... Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.
Funeral of Dame Deborah James to take place

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday.The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in her memory.The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.Dame Deborah...
