Whether it’s pots and pans or a showroom-fresh set of wheels, everyone loves what’s shiny and new. It’s not just new. It’s new and improved!. So it is with NFL Draft picks. The first-round pick is a sure-fire star. The second- and third-rounders will be immediate starters. Those Day 3 picks are full of steals. Amazingly, every player who was drafted was the player the team was targeting several picks in advance. That third-round selection? Teams thought about picking him in the second round. And don’t forget that seventh-rounder. The general manager just couldn’t believe he was still on the board.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO