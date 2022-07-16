Public Meetings

MCMINN COUNTY

The Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. There will be a board workshop at 5 p.m. prior to the regular session meeting.

The Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The board will be locking and sealing provisional ballot bags.

ETOWAHThe Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.

RICEVILLEThe Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday July 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.