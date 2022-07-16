ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

FADE TO GRAY: This is Goodbye …

By John Gray
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two decades writing a weekly column for this newspaper, this will be my last one. That my friends is what we in journalism call, “Not burying the lead.”. If I’m lucky enough to call you a fan of this column and you find yourself frequently searching for my...

Comments / 11

donna prill
3d ago

Thank you John, you are owed a well deserved time for you and your family to enjoy life as well. Thank you for your many loving, honest, sincere amusingarticles some filled us with tears and joy. You helped us feel gratitude and learn to enjoy life's blessings and see things from different perspectives.You drew us in and let us feel like we all really mattered, and yes respect for each others opinionsand values. You helped us "see" that being different like Keller is a beautiful blessing, not a defect, to look @ life in many waysand share or pay it forward to help others see Love not hate, happiness not anger, the good we need to push out the bad. Thank you for guiding us Johnyou're will be missed. Thanks for giving us memories toshare, Kellers story ❤️and others. I just can't say thank you enough.here's to the next chapter.


