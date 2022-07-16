Cleveland State unveils new logistics program

A new logistics program is being introduced at Cleveland State Community College this fall.

The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Concentration of the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business provides students with the skills needed for jobs in supply chain and logistic careers.

“The college implemented an advisory task force of experts from all facets of the logistics and supply chain management sector prior to my arrival,” stated Dr. Ty Stone, Cleveland State President. “The insight and expertise of this task force played a crucial role in the development of the proposed CSCC Logistics and Supply Chain Management Concentration of the Business Associate of Applied Science Degree. The college was extremely fortunate to have key industry players from our five-county service area at the table while designing this program.”

New courses will include Introduction to Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Transportation Management, Distribution Center and Warehouse Management, Global Logistics, and Sourcing and Procurement. Students will also participate in a logistics capstone strategy course and an internship in the final semester of the program.

The advisory group provided guidance in regard to business, general education, and data analytics courses to also incorporate. As a result, the program includes courses addressing legal environments, customs and international regulations, critical thinking, economics, management, marketing, statistics, spreadsheets and databases, and a new data analytics course.

Dr. Barsha Pickell, Vice President of Academic Affairs, said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this cutting-edge program in such a high-demand field. We can all appreciate the need for solutions to our logistics and supply chain problems in this country, and we are excited about providing students the pathway to a career that will allow them to be a part of creating those solutions.”

Susan Webb-Curtis, Dean of Business and Healthcare, said, “The Logistics and Supply Chain Management concentration will be offered in a similar format to our highly successful Business Advance program for working adults.”

The program will be scheduled in an accelerated, block format with virtual class meetings held once a week. There will be some entirely online courses, but the majority will be hybrid and will feature live instructors, but in a virtual format so students will have the ease of being able to participate in their classes from home on Thursday evenings.

Webb-Curtis continued, “Traveling as a cohort through the program gives students the opportunity to get to know other students and draw on their expertise in discussions and group activities. Our retention and graduation rates in this type of program have historically been very high, and many of our graduates go on to complete their bachelor degrees.”

For more information on the new logistics program, contact logistics@clevelandstatecc.edu or call 423-473-2372. For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit clevelandstatecc.edu or call 423-472-7141.