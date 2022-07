PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Fourth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Pirates first-round pick Termarr Johnson says he’s ready to get to work. Oh, and he’s confident too. “I’m a dynamic player,” Johnson said Sunday night. “I believe the Pirates got one of the best players in the Draft if not THE best player in the Draft. I am going to work hard to make sure that I am the best player in the Draft, at the end of the day that is my goal. And I want to be the most successful, not just be drafted.”

