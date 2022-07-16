Bar destroyed in Saturday morning fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire in Elmira Heights left a family-owned bar in ruin.

The Glass House, located at 125 Prescott ave, was the scene of a working structure fire that was called in around 3:48 a.m.

Fire crews were dispatched and met with heavy flames and intense heat coming from the rear of the building. Both the rear end of the building and an adjoining garage were completely engulfed by the fire.

By 10:30 a.m. smoke could still be seen coming from charred bits of the building as New York State Fire underwent an investigation.

The building contained apartments on the second level, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

The family of The Glass House was at the scene assessing the damages from beyond yellow caution tape, the grandson of the owner told 18 News that the bar has been in the family for 49 years, and has been a bar for around 100 years.

The building has been condemned by Elmira Heights Code Enforcement and is being called a total loss by the family, but the official status of the building won’t be known till a later date.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by New York State Fire.









Picture Provided by Elmira Heights Fire Department

