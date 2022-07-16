ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Annual Miles for Mila fundraiser underway

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KwK8_0gi45l9T00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Miles for Mila walk is underway in Altoona to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. All those that made donations will be running a mile every hour for 24 hours. The event is being held at the Dorman’s Sports Performance Gym in Altoona.

There will be tons of activities for the kids, as well as food trucks and face painting. Local businesses have also donated raffle basket items and tickets will be available through the event.

For those that aren’t interested in the running, Catlin McGeary, who is hosting the event? still wants the community to come out and join in the fun!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Miles for Mila started on June 16, 2016, Mila’s first birthday. The family started Miles for Mila as a way to keep the spirt of Mila alive. Thus far the organization has raised tons of money for different charieties and foundations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

August food pantry dates announces for Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona has announced two dates for their August food pantry. The pantry will be open on Tuesday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 16 from 1-3 p.m. Anyone in need is invited to attend and receive food. The pantry offers an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

91st Annual Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee

This week is the 91st Annual Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee. One change this year Officials tell us — due to the rise in fuel costs, there will be no parade, but still plenty of rides, a week long 50/50, games and food. The Jubilee is happening every evening, now until Saturday, from 6 to 10:30 in the evening. Officials say the kitchen will open an hour earlier at 5 everyday.
FERNDALE, PA
WTAJ

Service Paws golf tournament kicks off in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Service Paws of Central Pennsylvania will be holding its 6th Annual PAWing It Forward Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 20. Service Paws is a non-profit organization that financially helps service dogs and their owners. 91 golfers have already signed up for their 10th anniversary tournament which will be held at […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona lemonade stand benefits American Cancer Society

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen is holding her ninth annual lemonade stand for a good cause. Altoona Area High School senior-to-be Julia McCauley is selling the sweet treat for 50 cents a cup every day until Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All money raised is going to the American […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Altoona, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Penn State’s THON launches Giving Society

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new stewardship program to show appreciation and gratitude to those that support THON’s cause has been launched. Designed to bring THON’s mission closer to individual donors, members of the new Giving Society program will be offered several physical and virtual benefits throughout the fiscal year, THON said in a […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

148th annual Bedford County Fair full schedule

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 148th annual Bedford County Fair is set to kick off soon, bringing a week full of fun to the community. Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, the fair will open its gates with tons of events going on right away. There will be events such as square […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central Pa Humane Society host ‘Bikers for Barkers’

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society is hosting their “Bikers for Barkers” event Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. community members were invited to join in the fun and even ride a motorcycle! There were over 200 participants this year riding alone and covered just short of 100 miles. Tickets are $15 each […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Rap star Nelly coming to 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no “dilemma” here, Nelly is coming to Johnstown and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 22. The Grammy award-winning artist is lined up to perform at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale at the arena box office and […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibrosis#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

‘Beep Beep Bingo’ event happening in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — “Beep Beep Bingo” is coming to State College with the chance to win $1,000 in cash!. The Centre Region Active Adult Center is hosting the outdoor summer fundraiser on Friday, July 29 at the John Hess Softball Complex. The event is open to everyone but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Allegheny Portage Railroad held annual ‘Living History Day’

GALLITZIN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad held its annual Living History Day Saturday, July 17, offering free programs and demonstrations for the community. Through the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees could enjoy programs and demonstrations as well as participate in stone cutting, rope making, natural dyes and more.
PORTAGE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County waste collection event in need of volunteers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Blair County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is set for the end of July, though they’re in need of volunteers. The Intermunicipal Relations Committee (IRC) is hosting the 2022 waste collection event at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona on Friday, July 29, from noon to 5, and Saturday, July […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Janice Keen-Livingston Memorial Park dedicated to fallen paramedic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — West End paramedic Janice Keen Livingston lost her life in a tragic accident in March 2015. On Saturday, the community came together to honor her legacy. Livingston was struck and killed by a coal truck in the line of duty in 2015 in Johnstown. Soon after the tragedy, groups of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona meal prep businesses open storefront

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]
WTAJ

What is a ‘working cat,’ would one work for you?

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Humane Society (HSCC) is working to draw attention to its Working Cat Program (WCP). The jobs of Working Cats are to be rodent managers and companions to other feral cats. Working Cats’ needs are minimal: they need permanent shelter away from busy roads, daily food and water, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Winnie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Winnie. Winnie is an adult female Hound mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Winnie came to the rescue center as a stray. She is playful and friendly. For more information on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy