Lizzo Revealed Why She Decided To Change The Lyrics To “Grrrls”
Lizzo is opening up more about her decision to change some of the lyrics in her new song "Grrrls."
ICYMI: The “Rumors” singer faced backlash last month for using an ableist slur in the song’s lyrics — something she immediately sought to fix.
Addressing the matter in a statement, she wrote that she "never want[s] to promote derogatory language" and said that she'd recorded a "new version of 'Grrrls' with a lyric change" as a result.
Well, the situation came up again this week on The Breakfast Club , where host Charlamagne tha God told Lizzo he was "mad" at her for changing the lyrics since she'd used it in a different context.
“Sp*z means to lose physical or emotional control,” he noted. “Like, a coach can sp*z during a game. You can sp*z out because you’re upset about something. Like, it doesn’t just mean a physical ailment.”
Comments / 0