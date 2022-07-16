ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Revealed Why She Decided To Change The Lyrics To “Grrrls”

By Chelsea Stewart
 3 days ago

Lizzo is opening up more about her decision to change some of the lyrics in her new song "Grrrls."

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

ICYMI: The “Rumors” singer faced backlash last month for using an ableist slur in the song’s lyrics — something she immediately sought to fix.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Addressing the matter in a statement, she wrote that she "never want[s] to promote derogatory language" and said that she'd recorded a "new version of 'Grrrls' with a lyric change" as a result.

❤️

@lizzo 10:46 PM - 13 Jun 2022

Well, the situation came up again this week on The Breakfast Club , where host Charlamagne tha God told Lizzo he was "mad" at her for changing the lyrics since she'd used it in a different context.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

“Sp*z means to lose physical or emotional control,” he noted. “Like, a coach can sp*z during a game. You can sp*z out because you’re upset about something. Like, it doesn’t just mean a physical ailment.”

“It’s a nuanced conversation,” Lizzo replied. “For me, everybody is talking about it now, there are think pieces everywhere. I thought, what’s the best thing I can do? I can say my opinion on it and just add to everyone’s opinion, or I can do something about it.”

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"And really, I wanted to be a leader in what we should be doing as a culture, like, making this world a better place," she continued. "If they could do that for Black people, that would be amazing."

Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

Lizzo added, "When we call things out, if they could make changes that quickly for us — if I could do it that quickly, I did it on a Sunday night and it was fixed by Monday. They could do that for us when we call out injustices for us. So I wanted to be a leader in that.”

IKDR, Lizzo! See the rest of her interview above.

