ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Woman and daughter killed in flash flooding in Larimer County

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek.

The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dV7s_0gi3n8P900
Floodwaters darkened with the soot and ash from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar are seen Friday evening at the intersection of Buckhorn Road and Stove Prairie Road about eight miles west of Fort Collins.  (credit: CBS)

"There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it."

The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started in August of 2020. It was the largest wildfire in recorded Colorado history, scorching over 200,000 acres of land before it was considered controlled in January of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0D2c_0gi3n8P900
(credit: CBS)

Aerial mulching efforts in some areas of the burn scar have been ongoing, but heavy rain has the potential to wash mulch away.

Larimer County put out warnings about the flash flooding danger Friday after 4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KajdB_0gi3n8P900
A damaged section of Larimer County Road 44H. The road remains closed Saturday. credit: Larimer County Office of Emergency Management

"Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," warned the Sheriff in a Tweet.

The mother and daughter were in an RV that washed away. They bodies were found Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omq5Y_0gi3n8P900
A detached culvert rests against a bridge on a private drive off Larimer County Road 44H on Saturday morning.  (credit: CBS)

Most evacuated people were allowed back up Buckhorn Road at about 9pm, in spite of the Sheriff putting out on Twitter that County Road 44H remained closed an hour and a half later. One person said to be isolated and with a medical condition may have to be helped via helicopter Saturday if the flooding does not recede enough.

There was no information yet on whether the mother and daughter were in the RV alone or whether others may have escaped. Damage assessments and debris removal will begin Saturday.

The U.S. Forest Service has also placed a temporary closure on land between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and U.S. Highway 34 in support of the county's flood recovery efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic event," Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams stated in the USFS's announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXzXn_0gi3n8P900

Comments / 42

TotalPackage
7d ago

RIP Hopefully the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Reply
15
Kathleen Cheatham
6d ago

Please state what state this is in for those of us who do not live in your state.

Reply(5)
12
James Dillard
7d ago

my thoughts go out to the family members who lost their love ones.

Reply
6
Related
CBS Denver

Air resources ordered for lighting strike fire in Larimer Co.

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a fire started by a lightning strike in Larimer County on Saturday afternoon. The fire at West Highway 14 was one of three fires started by lightning when a thunderstorm moved through the area. That same storm also prompted a flood warning for Horsetooth Reservoir and the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Air resources were ordered for the fire burning off West Highway 14, northwest of Fort Collins. Larimer County Emergency Services responded to assist Poudre Fire Authority. The other lightning strike sparked a blaze off Towers Road and that one was quickly placed under control by firefighters. They said the fire on Towers Road was a single tree that was torched by a lightning strike and minimal ground fire surrounding the tree. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire

A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. "We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Not as hot Sunday with chance for hail in t-storms

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.  Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Colorado#Ash#Cbs#Severe Weather#Accident#Fort Collins#The Cameron Peak Fire#Sheriff
CBS Denver

'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.  A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hot again Saturday with widespread afternoon storms expected

It'll be another hot day around Colorado with 70s and 80s in the mountains and 90s to low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope. Denver should top off somewhere in the mid to upper 90s. If you want cooler temps you'll either have to take a trip above the tree line or wait until next week when a pattern change will bring some relief from the heat.Moisture will increase across Colorado this weekend as we see a shift evolve in the overall weather pattern. This change will lead to a good chance for showers and thunderstorms around the state this afternoon.Starting on Sunday some cooler temperatures will be on the horizon along with another good chance for scattered showers and storms. We'll have to pay close attention to area burn scars for the potential to see flash flooding over the next several days.Looking at the week ahead it appears that after several days with temperatures well above normal, we'll spend several days with thermometers closer to, and even below normal, from the mountains to the plains. We'll see widespread afternoon and evening storms each day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Signs at parking lots to encourage drivers to watch for motorcycles

An increase in motorcycle deaths in Colorado prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new safety campaign. The agency is placing safety signs at parking lots in Denver.They remind drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.Officials say deaths among motorcyclists are up 6% compared to 2021; 75 in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021."With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads," said Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director. "This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County seeking victim advocate volunteers

Boulder County is looking for volunteers who can be a source of support for those recovering from traumatic events. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for victim advocates. Advocates will provide assistance to victims of crime, accidents, trauma and other critical events. According to the sheriff's office, "working as a Victim Advocate offers the volunteer the opportunity to touch the lives of others by providing a valuable source of support and information to those who have had their lives altered by traumatic events. Ideal volunteers are at least 21-years-old, calm, compassionate, emotionally mature, and non-judgmental."No prior experience is necessary and...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

James Moore accused of attacking 75-year-old woman in Boulder

Boulder Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed a violently attack on a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight. Police say the attacked happened at 12:45 p.m. on July 21 on the bike path near Arapahoe and 13th Streets.Investigators say a man walked up to a couple, grabbed the woman by her hair and threw her to the ground - unprovoked.People nearby who saw what happened rushed to pull the suspect off of the victim and detain him until officers arrived. They identify him as 24-year-old James Moore. Police say Moore is not known to the Boulder area and has no local address.Moore was taken to the hospital on a medical hold. He now faces a charge of assault on an at-risk adult.Anyone who witnessed any part of this crime or has information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver motorcycle officer seriously hurt after mechanical failure causes crash

The response to a crash involving a Denver police motorcycle officer caused a delay during morning traffic on Interstate 25 Thursday. According to DPD, just before 5:30 a.m., the officer was catching up to a vehicle he observed traveling at a high speed when the motorcycle had a mechanical failure. This caused the officer and the motorcycle to slide on the interstate near 23rd Ave.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver rec centers open as cooling stations during high-heat weekend

The City of Denver wants to ensure people can escape the heat during a weekend with temperatures nearing 100 degrees. Denver will designate all its currently operating recreation centers as cooling spaces open to the public, since the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Denver region Friday. These spaces are fee-free access to all. According to the city's press release, "High temperatures can cause illness, as excessive heat can increase your body's core temperature. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a heat illness happens when your body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Personal factors,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Heat Advisory for 100 degree temperatures!

DENVER(CBS)-  More summer sizzle will be baking our Friday Forecast. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the week-ending heat.The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the Denver metro area, the Front Range urban corridor, much of NE Colorado including the Grand Junction area on the western slope.Heat will be turned on high for the entire state with triple digits for many lower elevations east and west. Mountains will see highs rise into the 80s in many areas.There will be a few thunderstorms for Friday afternoon. But, they will be on an isolated basis as the day goes on. Saturday will still be hot to start the weekend with late day storms. Sunday will have a bigger change for the overall extended weather pattern. As temperatures will cool and chances for rain will go up all the way into next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mystery still shrouds deadly weekend small plane crash

The coroner in Boulder County has yet to identify the remains of four people on board a Cessna Skymaster that went down in Lefthand Canyon Sunday morning. The plane was operated by Bluebird Aviation said the NTSB. The company based out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield flew for only about ten minutes before going down on a steep incline and starting a fire. "Everything's going to be looked at, I mean the toxicology reports are going to be looked at. The maintenance of the aircraft and whether the engines were performing properly. Weather, performance, maintenance, human factors, they're...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Point In Time count shows uptick in homelessness in Colorado

Johnny Adame struggled up the street towing everything he owned on a cart. He is one of many thousands of people homeless and considered unsheltered. "If I had a chance to be in my own place I would," he explained. It has not been possible for a very long time. He has been homeless, he says, since 2008."Rent's really high," he explained. "It's hard out here man, being out on the streets."A count by the Metro Denver Housing Initiative called the Point in Time count found 6,888 people and included those staying in shelters and outdoors on Jan. 24...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of Colfax and Monaco that happened early Saturday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, one adult male victim was located. A few hours later, police tweeted that the victim had died and the investigation was classified as a homicide. No...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy