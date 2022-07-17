Woman and daughter killed in flash flooding in Larimer County

A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek.

The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

Floodwaters darkened with the soot and ash from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar are seen Friday evening at the intersection of Buckhorn Road and Stove Prairie Road about eight miles west of Fort Collins. (credit: CBS)

"There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it."

The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started in August of 2020. It was the largest wildfire in recorded Colorado history, scorching over 200,000 acres of land before it was considered controlled in January of 2021.

(credit: CBS)

Aerial mulching efforts in some areas of the burn scar have been ongoing, but heavy rain has the potential to wash mulch away.

Larimer County put out warnings about the flash flooding danger Friday after 4pm.

A damaged section of Larimer County Road 44H. The road remains closed Saturday. credit: Larimer County Office of Emergency Management

"Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," warned the Sheriff in a Tweet.

The mother and daughter were in an RV that washed away. They bodies were found Friday night.

A detached culvert rests against a bridge on a private drive off Larimer County Road 44H on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS)

Most evacuated people were allowed back up Buckhorn Road at about 9pm, in spite of the Sheriff putting out on Twitter that County Road 44H remained closed an hour and a half later. One person said to be isolated and with a medical condition may have to be helped via helicopter Saturday if the flooding does not recede enough.

There was no information yet on whether the mother and daughter were in the RV alone or whether others may have escaped. Damage assessments and debris removal will begin Saturday.

The U.S. Forest Service has also placed a temporary closure on land between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and U.S. Highway 34 in support of the county's flood recovery efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic event," Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams stated in the USFS's announcement.