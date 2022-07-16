ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona reaches deal with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Lewandowski is waving farewell to Bayern. dpa

Decorated Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Barcelona after Bayern Munich announced Saturday that it reached an agreement for the transfer.

"We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement. "It's good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."

According to ESPN, the final agreement for Lewandowski is a €45 million fee (about $45.4 million), with €5m in potential add-ons.

Lewandowski, 33, is among the most prolific scorers in soccer history and scored 238 goals in 253 career matches with Bayern. He began his career with a few Polish teams before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2010. Four years later, he joined Bayern and the team won Bundesliga every season during his tenure. In 2020, Bayern won the UEFA Champions League final.

In May, Lewandowski said his time with the team was over.

