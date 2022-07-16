ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Carpenter Referenced The Intense Public Fallout From The "Drivers License" Drama Last Year

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Sabrina Carpenter appeared to address the Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett speculation on her new song, "because i liked a boy."

Of course, public attention on the relationship between the three escalated after the release of Olivia's hit 2021 song, "drivers license." As you're likely aware, Olivia sings, "You're probably with that blonde girl / She's so much older than me" — which many interpreted to be about Joshua and Sabrina.

Geffen Records / Via youtube.com

Well, in Sabrina's new song, the first verse follows Sabrina starting an "innocent" relationship with an unnamed boy — only to later be labelled a "home-wrecker" and a "slut" for "stealin' from the young."

In the final chorus she adds, "When everything went down, we'd already broken up."

Genius / Via genius.com

Speaking to Rolling Stone about her new album, she said, “I’m fully aware that even if you try to break it down, really really break it down for people, they still might not understand."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On the song, "because i liked a boy," she continued, "Looking back on it, the last two or three years of my life, that song came from a really real place in my life — so it didn’t feel right to not kind of write that song."

Island Records

"It was very therapeutic to write that song from hindsight and being like, 'Wow, one thing leads to another and things can really get out of hand.' Just being able to own it at the end of the day, and not let it determine who you are."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She continued, "So many people probably have dealt with the situation of being labeled something that they’re not. And it’s frustrating because you want to do something about it. But then if you do something, people are mad; if you don’t do something, people are mad; and you’re like, 'What’s the way I’m going to feel happy and at peace with myself?'"

Island Records

In fact, one of Sabrina's inspirations was the movie Easy A. "I was sort of picturing Emma Stone’s character because she was labeled to be something," she explained. "It’s a weirdly empowering film in a sense. She uses humor to deflect her pain and what she’s going through and I do that, too. I think this song has elements of that, too."

Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn't the first time Sabrina has alluded to the love triangle through song — her 2021 song "Skin" included the lyrics, "Maybe then we could pretend / There's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme."

Island Records / Via youtube.com

Joshua has also spoken about the toll the increased public attention took on him in the past, previously revealing that he was hospitalized for stress-induced heart failure after the release of "drivers license."

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

You can watch Sabrina's new music video here .

The Associated Press

Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared

