ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

US soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera

By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI3oo_0gi19Y3L00
FILE - Angel Blue performs during a rehearsal of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" at the Metropolitan Opera, on Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer. The U.S. singer posted a note on Instagram saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Verdi opera, “Aida,” using blackface. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) The Associated Press

ROME -- Soprano Angel Blue says she won’t perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of a different work this summer on the same stage.

The U.S. singer posted a note on her angeljoyblue Instagram page saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona’s Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Giuseppe Verdi opera, “Aida,” that had performers in blackface.

She blasted such use of “archaic” theatrical practices as “offensive, humiliating, and outright racist.”

Angel Blue, however, was still listed Saturday on the Arena's website as singing the role of Violetta in "La Traviata” on July 22 and 30.

The theater said it was hoping that Blue, who is Black, would accept an invitation to meet with Arena officials in a “dialogue” over the issue. The Arena, in a statement Friday, said it had “no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone's sensibility.”

For decades, U.S. civil rights organizations for decades have publicly condemned blackface — in which white performers blacken their faces — as dehumanizing Blacks by introducing and reinforcing racial stereotypes.

The Arena this summer has mounted performances of “Aida” based on a 2002 staging of the opera classic by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli who died in 2019. That staging uses blackface.

“Dear Friends, Family, and Opera Lovers,” began the soprano's Instagram post. “I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that I will not be singing La Traviata at Arena di Verona this summer as planned."

Referring to Arena's decision to use blackface makeup in “Aida,'' the singer wrote: “Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society. It is offensive, humiliating and outright racist."

She wrote that she couldn't “in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice.”

The theater's statement said “Angel Blue knowingly committed herself to sing at the Arena” even though the “characteristics” of the 2002 Zeffirelli staging were “well known.”

Still, the theater stressed its hope that her protest would ultimately improve understanding between cultures as well as educate Italian audiences.

"Every country has different roots, and their cultural and social structures developed along different historical and cultural paths,'' said the statement by the Arena of Verona Foundation. “Common convictions have often been reached only after years of dialogue and mutual understanding.”

The Arena statement stressed dialogue, “in effort to understand others' point of view, in respect of consciously assumed artistic obligations.”

“Contraposition, judgments, labeling, lack of dialogue only feed the culture of contrasts, which we totally reject,” said the statement, appealing for cooperation “to avoid divisions.”

It's not the first time that the use of blackface makeup for a staging of “Aida” in Verona has sparked a soprano's protest. In 2019, opera singer Tamara Wilson, who is white, protested against darkening her face to sing the title character of an Ethiopian woman in the opera at the Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The disturbing truth of Auschwitz’s experiment on twin children

The dark times of the holocaust still send shivers down the spines of many. With the mass genocide of the prisoners, some comrades of Hitler took pleasure in inflicting pain. One such individual was Josef Mengele. For a justified reason, the infamous scientist in the team of Hitler’s army, Mengele was termed the ‘Angel of Death’ by the survivors of Auschwitz camp.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franco Zeffirelli
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Smithonian

The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

After decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls to experts and institutions like the Library of Congress and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been unsuccessful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Opera Singer#La Traviata#Blackface#Soprano Angel Blue#Verona#Italian
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
BBC

Netflix confirm Busi Lurayi death, manager tok how she 'suddenly' die

Busisiwe Lurayi, wey act Tumi for Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, don die. Her management confam say di South African actress pass away for her residence on Sunday. Netflix South Africa confirm her death on Monday for dia verified Instagram page. Her family don release statement on Busisiwe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Glamour

Where the Crawdads Sing: Why the Best Seller Is So Controversial

On the surface, Where the Crawdads Sing seems like a middling but innocent adaptation of a best-selling novel: It stars rising talent Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), was produced by Reese Witherspoon, and features an original song by Taylor Swift. As of January 2022, the book sold 12 million copies, making it one of the best-selling books of all time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

749K+
Followers
166K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy