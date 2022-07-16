"This Has Become An Unfortunate Trend": Locals Who Live In Tourist Destinations Are Sharing The Common Things They Wish Travelers Would Stop Doing While Visiting

Situated on the River Windrush in the Cotswold hills, Burford is sometimes called the gateway to the Cotswolds and has one of the prettiest high streets in the district – but it does teem with tourists in summer, making the Maytime Inn, just a couple of miles away in neighbouring Asthall, a great place to retreat to after a day’s exploring. The six bedrooms ooze rustic chic, while the restaurant serves convivial sharing boards and pub classics, with wood-fired pizzas at weekends – best eaten in the large garden, with tranquil views of the rolling hills beyond. There are sometimes quizzes and live music in the evenings. Doubles from £130 B&B; themaytime.com.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO