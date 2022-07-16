"This Has Become An Unfortunate Trend": Locals Who Live In Tourist Destinations Are Sharing The Common Things They Wish Travelers Would Stop Doing While Visiting

Related
Cotswolds retreats: 10 of the prettiest, most peaceful inns and hotels
Situated on the River Windrush in the Cotswold hills, Burford is sometimes called the gateway to the Cotswolds and has one of the prettiest high streets in the district – but it does teem with tourists in summer, making the Maytime Inn, just a couple of miles away in neighbouring Asthall, a great place to retreat to after a day’s exploring. The six bedrooms ooze rustic chic, while the restaurant serves convivial sharing boards and pub classics, with wood-fired pizzas at weekends – best eaten in the large garden, with tranquil views of the rolling hills beyond. There are sometimes quizzes and live music in the evenings. Doubles from £130 B&B; themaytime.com.
travelnoire.com
Senior Jet-Setting: Tips For Seamless Travel As An Older Adult
Traveling as an older adult is great for meeting new people, staying physically active, and having fun. Whether you’re traveling domestically or wanting to explore the world, travel is great for the mind, body, and soul. According to a 2022 AARP survey, 67% of American travelers ages 50 and...
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
‘Nudity on the beach is normal’: how Sardinia is tapping into the naturist revival
Sergio Cossu’s nude awakening came in 1972, when, at the age of 16 and needing a getaway from his family, he ventured to Santa Teresa Gallura, whose stretch of wild, pristine coastline in northern Sardinia was a mecca for hippies from across Europe. “It was my first solo holiday...
cntraveler.com
The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers
When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Photos by American scuba expert Brett Holzer show the unusual sight of a Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar sitting beneath the waves of Jordan's Gulf of Aqaba.
A family of four missed a long-awaited Disney cruise after Air Canada cancelled their flight, joining hundreds of passengers with vacation plans foiled by summer travel chaos
A couple and their two children missed a Disney cruise after Air Canada cancelled their flight. Instead, they spent three days traveling and slept "on benches" in the airport overnight. Their daughter tested positive for COVID in the emergency room a few days later, her father told Insider.
purewow.com
The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
Aruba’s Oldest Hotel Is Still a Superlative Caribbean Getaway
Here’s the thing: I love Aruba. When I was a kid, normal New Jersey grandparents went on vacation in Tampa or Ocean City (NJ or DE, a distinction without much of a difference, beyond the fact that the former is dry and the latter is absolutely not). My grandmother, on the other hand, went to Aruba, a 69-square-mile island in the Leeward Antilles that is closer to Venezuela than Jamaica by 600 miles. On a clear day, you can see South America’s coastline from Aruba’s beach.
Atlas Obscura
The Slave Port of Bimbia
On the shores of the Atlantic, near the seaside city of Limbe, Cameroon, lies the Bimbia Bonadikombo community forest. In the 18th century, Bimbia was a slave trade port, where historians have confirmed that at least 10 percent of enslaved Africans passed through, before being forced onto boats sailing to Europe and the Americas.
They fell in love on vacation in 1971. They've been together for 50 years
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
America was once home to large, wild lions such as the American Lion
Picture of American Lion by Benjamin Leon Reinoso LangloisPhoto by Mr Langlois10; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The American Lion (Panthera atrox) is one of the largest types of cats to have ever existed.
natureworldnews.com
Tsunami-Like Waves Hit Hawaii, Disrupts Wedding Party, Homes, and Businesses
Tsunami-like waves struck the Hawaiian coastline, resulting in widespread flooding and disruption of a wedding party as sea water also entered homes and businesses inland. Weather reports suggested the colossal waves were due to the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Derby, which dissipated over the weekend. Still, hazardous surf...
Sunbed wars: Viral video shows holidaymakers racing to reserve hotel loungers
A hilarious TikTok video has gone viral after showing the madness of sunbed-snatching at Europe’s summer holiday resorts. The video, posted by user @X.....Sarah....X, shows dozens of hotel guests racing to chuck their towels on a sun lounger around a spacious pool, set to comedy, Benny-Hill-style music. Captioned “The...
What the chime sounds you hear on planes really mean – and the one you NEVER want to hear
NEXT time you fly, listen out for the bells and dings being played overhead if you want to hear from the crew are secretly saying. A flight attendant has revealed what the chimes mean when - including the one you really don't want to hear. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato often...
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
I took a 13-hour flight to New Zealand from LA. Here are 8 mistakes I made and what I'll do differently on my flight home.
I spent 13 hours on a plane in June flying to Auckland, New Zealand, from Los Angeles, California. Before, during, and after the flight, I made mistakes like not drinking enough water. Here's how I plan to make my return flight home a better experience.
Time Out Global
Montreal is officially 9th best city in the world
We know Montreal is one of the best cities in the world, but now it’s official. According to the Time Out Index 2022’s annual ranking of the world’s greatest cities, Montreal is the 9th best city worldwide. Only two Canadian cities made the list, with Montreal beating...
A huge mass of used wet wipes has formed an 'island' that has changed the course of England's second longest river, MP says
Thousands of discarded wipes flushed down toilets end up on the river Thames banks, forming a mass dubbed 'wet wipe island.'
The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone
One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
