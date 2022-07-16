ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed, two others injured in overnight sports bar shooting on Columbus' Hilltop

By Jennifer Smola Shaffer and Jessica Orozco, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Two people were killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting at a sports bar on the Hilltop.

Columbus police responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday to Cain's Sports Bar in the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue, police dispatchers said. Initial reports indicated someone entered the bar and started shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Columbus police, Denver Spencer, 30, and a 39-year-old man died in the shooting. The second man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family. A 41-year-old and 25-year-old were injured.

The sports bar was quiet shortly before noon Saturday, and employees there declined The Dispatch's requests for interviews.

The shooting deaths marked the fourth and fifth in the city in less than 28 hours.

Homicide database:Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

Gun violence in Columbus:About 1,500 guns recovered in Columbus so far in 2022 as city outlines gun violence strategy

About 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police say they found Rodney L. Reavish, 40, and Amanda K. Perkins, 36, lying in a parking lot after being shot outside the Van Buren Emergency Shelter, 595 Van Buren Drive, in Franklinton.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old man was shot after an argument in the 600-700 block of Lilley Avenue, in the city's Driving Park neighborhood, Sgt. David Shimberg said. The man, whom Shimberg did not identify, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died just after 5:30 p.m.

Dispatch reporters Bethany Bruner and Mark Ferenchik contributed to this report.

jsmola@dispatch.com

@jennsmola

James Walker
3d ago

Because the hilltop is the heart of jumping entertainment options… westgate is a decent neighborhood, but Sullivant gets sketchy AF east of Hague…

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

