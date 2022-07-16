ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 27 Hilarious Tweet Reactions To "Snowflake Mountain"

By Kaitlin Stevens
 3 days ago

It seems there are only three ways to watch Netflix's survival-type reality show, Snowflake Mountain: hate-watch all the way through, love it from the beginning, or start out hate-watching but reluctantly grow to appreciate the cast and even root for them.

Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

These reaction tweets are definitely a good summarization of these mixed feelings towards the show and its polarizing cast!

Pete Dadds / © Netflix / Via Everett Collection

1.

Olivia: I’ve never been plopped in the middle of nowhere. Girl…you’re from Ohio. #SnowflakeMountain

@AlbaNorthTweets 10:33 PM - 05 Jul 2022

2.

Them saying 50k is a lot of money… oh no honey, not in this economy. #SnowflakeMountain

@zimme_shel 02:03 AM - 06 Jul 2022

3.

Everyone’s reaction whenever Solomon opens his mouth. #SnowflakeMountain

@sihle_mgidi 04:12 PM - 29 Jun 2022

4.

New show idea: Let’s drop Joel, Matt and their friends in an inner-city and see how well they survive? #SnowflakeMountain

@lisa_toes 03:57 PM - 06 Jul 2022

5.

This Snowflake Mountain show is pretending that this iPad mini glued to a Yeti cooler is a “mobile command center”

@CHGRFF 01:27 AM - 09 Jul 2022

6.

Rae from Snowflake Mountain is my spirit animal @netflix

@the_christineh 01:24 PM - 03 Jul 2022

7.

Fascinated to see “Snowflake Mountain”, supposedly about “toughining up a spoiled generation” and realize it’s now about 30 something millennials calling 20-something Gen z the things they used to call us. The torch of “worst generation” has been passed, welcome to the suck gen z

@tales_tomorrow 02:27 AM - 09 Jul 2022

8.

One thing I can say about Snowflake Mountain, is that I wanna be Cat’s friend. 🤩

@_NicoleCoop 12:46 PM - 06 Jul 2022

9.

I'm on episode 7 of Snowflake Mountain...I've laughed, I've cried (from laughing), I've cheered.

@kimmie_c_ 03:05 AM - 09 Jul 2022

10.

I’m sorry but Carl saying he knows his body then next thing you know he’s on the ground crying in pain took me tf out cuz boy you did all that and look ya knee gave out #SnowflakeMountain

@ILYBrittnei 01:54 AM - 06 Jul 2022

11.

I really thought these were kids straight out of high school. These are 25+ year old adults that don’t want to work. I cannot #SnowflakeMountain

@naturallystine 05:18 AM - 04 Jul 2022

12.

If I was Balenciaga I would send a cease and desist letter to Netflix. I wouldn't want my brand constantly plastered on someone as unlikable as Solomon. #SnowflakeMountain

@Tricenews87 12:27 AM - 06 Jul 2022

13.

Been watching #SnowflakeMountain and I’m not gonna lie - the funniest thing is how much like a real life “Total Drama” it is 🤣 (also on Netflix btw)

@dr_fionac 03:31 AM - 07 Jul 2022

14.

Me watching Solomon and Deandra be dramatic, cry and complain. #SnowflakeMountain

@likedbymany 06:05 AM - 08 Jul 2022

15.

okay but why is Francesca from Snowflake Mountain just Dana from Zoey 101

@Dani1818 02:47 AM - 04 Jul 2022

16.

watching snowflake mountain and i do Not like carl let ppl have emotions omg

@iHeartJong 04:08 AM - 12 Jul 2022

17.

Quintessentially me:

@JonelChrislee 04:12 PM - 02 Jul 2022

18.

these men need to let devon breathe. she isnt into any of them 🤣🤣🤣 #SnowflakeMountain

@zeokiezeokie 02:33 AM - 12 Jul 2022

19.

20 minutes through Snowflake Mountain and I already hate the hosts

@agathasophieted 09:36 PM - 11 Jul 2022

20.

So I binge watched Snowflake Mountain and..... honestly very wholesome for reality tv

@niiicoleslaw_ 06:13 PM - 11 Jul 2022

21.

#SnowflakeMountain Give this guy his own show - hilarious 😂 Love Liam!

@Yayatotwins14 12:16 AM - 06 Jul 2022

22.

Deandra: i dont want to call anyone out by nameDevon: its rude to not address it by nameDeandra: ok Devon you only wash your dish then leaveDevon: #SnowflakeMountain

@AmandaRPI 04:22 PM - 06 Jul 2022

Randy even joined in on the fun!

23.

That helmet really did me no favors #SnowflakeMountain

@randywentworth7 10:48 PM - 06 Jul 2022

24.

Me trying to read the signs Devon’s sending me as I hit on her #SnowflakeMountain

@randywentworth7 01:16 AM - 09 Jul 2022

25.

@randywentworth7 01:26 PM - 08 Jul 2022

26.

“Randy she’s clearly not into you, DO NOT make a move on her”Me in the hot tub:#SnowflakeMountain

@randywentworth7 07:27 PM - 05 Jul 2022

27.

Worth it https://t.co/fDmONU65m3

@randywentworth7 02:37 AM - 07 Jul 2022

Which tweet was your favorite? Did you hate watch or genuinely enjoy Snowflake Mountain? Let us know in the comments!

