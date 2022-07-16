Here Are 27 Hilarious Tweet Reactions To "Snowflake Mountain"

It seems there are only three ways to watch Netflix's survival-type reality show, Snowflake Mountain: hate-watch all the way through, love it from the beginning, or start out hate-watching but reluctantly grow to appreciate the cast and even root for them.

These reaction tweets are definitely a good summarization of these mixed feelings towards the show and its polarizing cast!

Them saying 50k is a lot of money… oh no honey, not in this economy. #SnowflakeMountain @zimme_shel 02:03 AM - 06 Jul 2022

New show idea: Let’s drop Joel, Matt and their friends in an inner-city and see how well they survive? #SnowflakeMountain @lisa_toes 03:57 PM - 06 Jul 2022

This Snowflake Mountain show is pretending that this iPad mini glued to a Yeti cooler is a “mobile command center” @CHGRFF 01:27 AM - 09 Jul 2022

Fascinated to see “Snowflake Mountain”, supposedly about “toughining up a spoiled generation” and realize it’s now about 30 something millennials calling 20-something Gen z the things they used to call us. The torch of “worst generation” has been passed, welcome to the suck gen z @tales_tomorrow 02:27 AM - 09 Jul 2022

One thing I can say about Snowflake Mountain, is that I wanna be Cat’s friend. 🤩 @_NicoleCoop 12:46 PM - 06 Jul 2022

I’m sorry but Carl saying he knows his body then next thing you know he’s on the ground crying in pain took me tf out cuz boy you did all that and look ya knee gave out #SnowflakeMountain @ILYBrittnei 01:54 AM - 06 Jul 2022

I really thought these were kids straight out of high school. These are 25+ year old adults that don’t want to work. I cannot #SnowflakeMountain @naturallystine 05:18 AM - 04 Jul 2022

If I was Balenciaga I would send a cease and desist letter to Netflix. I wouldn't want my brand constantly plastered on someone as unlikable as Solomon. #SnowflakeMountain @Tricenews87 12:27 AM - 06 Jul 2022

Been watching #SnowflakeMountain and I’m not gonna lie - the funniest thing is how much like a real life “Total Drama” it is 🤣 (also on Netflix btw) @dr_fionac 03:31 AM - 07 Jul 2022

okay but why is Francesca from Snowflake Mountain just Dana from Zoey 101 @Dani1818 02:47 AM - 04 Jul 2022

watching snowflake mountain and i do Not like carl let ppl have emotions omg @iHeartJong 04:08 AM - 12 Jul 2022

these men need to let devon breathe. she isnt into any of them 🤣🤣🤣 #SnowflakeMountain @zeokiezeokie 02:33 AM - 12 Jul 2022

20 minutes through Snowflake Mountain and I already hate the hosts @agathasophieted 09:36 PM - 11 Jul 2022

So I binge watched Snowflake Mountain and..... honestly very wholesome for reality tv @niiicoleslaw_ 06:13 PM - 11 Jul 2022

Deandra: i dont want to call anyone out by nameDevon: its rude to not address it by nameDeandra: ok Devon you only wash your dish then leaveDevon: #SnowflakeMountain @AmandaRPI 04:22 PM - 06 Jul 2022

Randy even joined in on the fun!

Me trying to read the signs Devon’s sending me as I hit on her #SnowflakeMountain @randywentworth7 01:16 AM - 09 Jul 2022

“Randy she’s clearly not into you, DO NOT make a move on her”Me in the hot tub:#SnowflakeMountain @randywentworth7 07:27 PM - 05 Jul 2022

