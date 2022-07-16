Here Are 27 Hilarious Tweet Reactions To "Snowflake Mountain"

Related
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Star Bailee Madison Said Lucy Hale "Manifested" Her Getting Cast
Everyone please say thank you to Aria Montgomery!
Don’t Do the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok - It’s Disgusting, Brutal, and Pointless
When you're trying to get work done and are constantly being distracted by the incessant buzzing of social media notifications, it can almost feel like a lot of these applications were scientifically designed to waste your time. It doesn't help that folks on these various platforms are constantly developing new trends and challenges for people to engage in, and there seems to be a new niche created for these challenges each and every day, like the Gauntlet Challenge. And a lot of curious TikTokers want to know: what is it?
Adorable emu goes viral for constantly interrupting his owner’s videos
An adorable emu has continued to go viral on social media for interrupting all of his owner’s TikTok videos.On TikTok, Taylor, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, frequently posts videos of and about her animals. At beginning of some of her clips, her large bird named Emmanuel can be seen walking into the shot and putting his face close up to the camera.A compilation of the clips where Emmanuel disturbs her owner’s videos was shared to Twitter this week and features plenty of moments from Taylor’s TiKTok account where Emmanuel pops his head into the frame.“I’m trying to...
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Cat Hilariously 'Settles' for Dad's Lap Since Mom Is Out in Viral Video
Leave it up to pets to make it very clear who's the favorite--especially cats, who can be rather straightforward. Honestly, it can be rather funny to see an animal's different reactions to their family members, but we don't blame you if it feels a little frustrating. Who wouldn't want to be the favorite?
PETS・
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
I got revenge on my noisy neighbours by giving them a taste of their own medicine, trolls call me petty but I don’t care
IF YOU'VE never had a noisy neighbour, the changes are you're the noisy neighbour. One woman got so fed up of dealing with the loud family next door that she took things into her own hand. She took to Mumsnet to explain her masterplan, but not everyone was on board...
21 Times People On Bumble Were Caught Being Rude, Creepy, Or Simply Doing Too Much
It's looking grim out there, folks.
People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny
Hey (with the intention of getting you to read this listicle).
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Poster Will Leave You Speechless
The hype behind the bizarre new horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was immediate when images were released in May. The images depicted nightmarish versions of the beloved Pooh Bear and Piglet stalking their victims, clearly having traded in honey for blood. Now, Dread Central has shared an exclusive new poster for the film, and it is every bit as horrifying as you would expect.
18 Book-To-Movie Differences In "Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between"
Because everything is better with Jordan Fisher in it, even things that were really freaking good to begin with.
Food Beast
FX's New Hit Show 'The Bear' Illustrates the Harrowing Truths of Running a Restaurant
It’s been a crazy few years filled with incredible challenges from politics to inflation to COVID and everything else in between. Won’t talk about the "bear" in the room, so to speak, but the pandemic changed the landscape for all businesses, with particular extremeness to the culinary industry. Many staples in our communities have shuttered as a result, and the truth is, we won’t know if we will ever be the same. As a restaurant and food truck owner and operator myself, I know all too well about this bunt reality.
45 Funny Tweets From This Month So Far That Reminded Me Why I Never Delete Twitter
"I knew I was a real flirt when I had a lil' boo in the psych ward."
Yes, Korg's "Thor: Love And Thunder" Partner Is Basically A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joke
"How did that joke fly over my head."
She Went On 4 Dates With A Guy, And Every Single Time He Wore The Same Clothes
A 35-year-old woman met a man on a dating app who is 36 and works as an anesthesiologist. She has been on exactly 4 dates with this guy, and there's one thing that really is bothering her; for every single date, he has shown up wearing the same clothes as before.
Elderly ice skating couple goes viral on social media and their reaction is adorable
An elderly couple‘s coordinated routine at an ice skating rink recently went viral on social media and their reaction to it is arguably the most wholesome thing you’ll see all day.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Jackie, @itsz_jackie, documented a man and woman skating at an indoor ice rink from afar. The poster jokingly set the clip to the song “Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta” by lil Shordie Scott.Jackie praised the couple in the caption, writing “so cute,” along with the hashtags, #goals and #oldcouplegoals.The couple wore matching outfits and adorably also switched off from holding each other’s hands...
EW.com
It's hammer time for a certain bear in horrifying Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey poster
The title character in the upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is decidedly not the silly old bear you know and love. And as a newly released poster confirms, the maniacally grinning, sledgehammer-wielding creature is about as far removed from traditional representations of Christoper Robin's best pal as it's possible to imagine.
In Style
Beyoncé Had Her "Austin Powers" Movie Poster Redone Because She Looked "Too Skinny"
She's Beyoncé, and she's a whole lot of woman — and please don't try to say otherwise. In a new interview with Vulture, as part of the magazine's retrospective oral history of the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember, Beyoncé's on-set makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that the singer-slash-actress, who played the very curvaceous Foxxy Cleopatra in the movie, criticized the studio's marketing team for making her look too thin on the promotional poster and strongly suggested that they redo it.
‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: A Bride Gets ‘Frustrated’ Over Her Uncle Hijacking Her Fitting
A bride’s uncle and her mom are taking over the bride’s dress fitting! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 16 episode of Say Yes To The Dress season 20, the bride’s uncle picks out a Disney gown for his niece to try on. Say Yes To...
Neve Campbell Made Her First Comments About Leaving "Scream 6" After Announcing Her Departure Last Month
"I'm sure they'll make a good movie."
