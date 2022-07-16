ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Borough President Gibson calls for longer-term monkeypox clinic in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York City leaders say they are trying to further the efforts to stop the spread of monkeypox across the five boroughs.

The New York City Health Department called the city "the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S.”

The latest numbers show that more than 30% of all the cases recorded by the CDC are in the five boroughs, with 10% of them in the Bronx.

While the city says that it doesn't have enough doses of the monkeypox vaccine to protect everyone just yet, it is trying to get it to at-risk communities as fast as possible. This includes pop-up vaccine sites, such as one set to appear at the Bronx Science High School on Sunday.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson's Office says there are just under 1,400-hundred vaccine doses available in the Bronx, but the appointments got fully booked in half an hour.

She says there is clearly a need for a longer-term, dedicated clinic in the Bronx. Manhattan already has two and Queens has one.

"We have to make sure the sites are available, they're convenient, with hours of operation, there's language access, there's a continuity of access,” Gibson says. “And I think the providers in the Bronx that we historically have worked with have that continuity, so as long as we work with them and engage with them, we can use their sites as well, and try to identify spaces where we can offer the vaccine."

Gibson says that while she thinks those sites will happen eventually, it's all about getting enough vaccine doses first.

She and other borough presidents are planning on writing a letter to urge the CDC to make New York City a priority.

News 12

Nassau Department of Health issues bathing advisory for 14 beaches

The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 14 beaches, effective today. This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
