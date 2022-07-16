ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hasbro’s New “Selfie Series” Actually Lets You Turn Yourself Into an Action Figure

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uY3u_0ghxZDZF00
Courtesy of Hasbro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hasbro recently announced an all-new collaboration with leading 3D printing company Formlabs that’s essentially making dreams come true. That’s right, this fall, you’ll finally be able to order a fully customizable action figure with your face on it. Introducing: Hasbro Selfie Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5DnC_0ghxZDZF00
Courtesy of Hasbro

In short, Selfie Series is the answer to collectors’ wildest fantasies. These allow fans to place themselves amongst their favorite figurines from iconic comics, movies and television series. This is quite literally something that has never been done before.

The figures will come in at six inches tall and provide an extremely unique collector’s item for Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers-loving nerds. These are the only options currently listed, but we’re sure that will grow shortly after the action figures are officially released.

All you have to do is download the Hasbro Pulse app to get started. Here, you will scan your face and choose your desired look, including your outfit, hairstyle and more. Action figures will then get sent to where you choose to deliver shortly after.

There’s one thing you might be thinking — customization is typically pricy, isn’t it? Well, yeah. Almost always. You pay extra or customization for the sheer fact you’re creating something totally one of a kind. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all with Selfie Series. These figurines will cost buyers just $60 in total. That’s it.

Us fanatics who desperately want our faces on action figured can probably all agree that we would pay way more than just $60, but we’re not asking any questions. We’ll take the $60 price point, Hasbro. Thanks for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJYUM_0ghxZDZF00
Courtesy of Hasbro

You’re going to have to wait for the summer to end to get your hands on these action figures, though. The Selfies Series officially releases this fall, just in time for the holidays. That said, we’re certain this one is going to be one of the best Christmas gifts of the year. Like, who wouldn’t want this?

Looking for more information regarding the future launch? Find everything you need to know now by following closely below.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
SPY

How to Remove Every Type of Stain From Your Clothing and Save Your Favorite Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Having an expensive wardrobe is great until you spill something, slide on grass, or even have a baby throw up on you. But for every stain, there’s a solution. Literally. Just as we explained how to clean suede shoes, remove grease stains and keep white sneakers white, we’re doing the same with chocolate, grass, blood and stains of all types. Yes, this article will teach you how to remove stains from clothing so effectively that your own mother will be proud. Find Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Products Buy: Shop Prime Day Deals Now There’s...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Blackhead Masks Offer a Simple Way to Clear Your Skin

Click here to read the full article. In this shopping guide, we’ll share the best blackhead masks for men and women. To earn our Editor’s Choice badge, skincare products have to meet our strictest selection criteria. In addition to testing products, we also consulted experts in our search for the best face masks for blackheads. SPY’s grooming editors and writers have tested dozens of popular face masks in 2022, and we selected only the very best for this review. If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your skin of excess sebum, grime and blackheads, the best blackhead masks can...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Television Series#Christmas Gifts#Action Figure#Selfies#Spy Com#Formlabs#Selfie Series
SPY

Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Gildan White T-Shirts Today — $2.64 Per Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note on Thursday, July 14: This story was originally published as part of SPY’s coverage of Prime Day 2022. Even though Prime Day has ended, some of the best discounts from the sales event are still live, like this sale on Gildan t-shirts. We don’t know how much longer the reduced price will be available, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends. You can read our original story on this Gildan t-shirt sale below. Can we interest you in white t-shirts for under $3? Well, then you’ll want to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

I’m An Underwear Expert, and the World’s Best Underwear Is 30% Off Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: This article was originally published during Prime Day. Even though the Amazon sales event has ended, Saxx underwear is still on sale.  Didn’t know someone could be an underwear expert? Neither did I. Until I tested over 100 pairs of underwear from over 30 different brands in order to find the world’s very best. And, no, I’m not exaggerating. I spent the last year testing underwear brand after underwear brand. Style after style. I’m talking boxer briefs, briefs, trunks, hell, even jockstraps. During my research, I found a lot of comfortable underwear styles...
RETAIL
SPY

These Hard-to-Kill Plants Can Survive Even the Worst Gardeners

Click here to read the full article. We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt. We too have struggled with how to take care of plants. We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the...
GARDENING
SPY

Yeezy Boots Are Coming Back! Adidas x Yeezy 950 Rumored for Reissue Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Controversy has followed Ye everywhere, especially these last few years. But even though he’s a lightning rod for headlines, his Yeezy collaboration with adidas has continued to be fruitful for both the artist formerly known as Kanye West and the sneaker giant. It looks like that partnership will keep rolling along because the YZY 950 boots are reportedly returning in 2023. This news was first reported by YeezyInfluence, an Instagram account and website focusing exclusively on Ye’s eponymous footwear line with adidas. The rumor was also picked up by our colleagues at Footwear News. Initially...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
SPY

The Smart Narc: The Wynd Sentry Can Detect When Someone Smokes Weed Inside Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Are you a homeowner worried about your teenagers throwing parties when you’re not home? Or perhaps you operate an AirBnB and have unruly guests that light up a cigarette or smoke marijuana during their stay? The last thing you want to deal with is the lingering smell of cigarette or marijuana smoke. It can be notoriously hard to eliminate the smell of cigarette smoke once it sets into your home. Likewise, getting rid of weed smells is a major chore. That’s where the Wynd Sentry promises to come to the rescue.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

I Ride 40 Miles on a Road Bike Every Weekend, Here Are the Biking Accessories I Always Take With Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When the weather is warm and I have a free weekend day, there’s nothing I love more than taking my road bike out for a long ride. The length of the ride can vary depending on my energy level, and whether I get lost or not, but for the most part I try to hit the 30-40 mile mark every time.
BICYCLES
SPY

These $40 Personal Breathalyzers Can Save You from the Worst Mistake of Your Life After a Night of Drinking

Click here to read the full article. In the thick of summer it’s easy to get swept up in the thrill of lazy lake days and pool parties. One minute you’re lounging on a giant pool float sipping a hard iced tea and before you know it you’re challenging someone to another round of beer pong. Another casual Saturday evening has devolved into debauchery. You’re probably already pre-ordering the best hangover food before you get to your car. And about that car. Before you make the decision to drive despite a few hours of day drinking, consider how useful a personal...
SHOPPING
SPY

Last Chance: There Are 100,000+ Prime Day Deals, But We Narrowed It Down To The Best of the Best

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed promo events and thousands of early deals. The SPY team has also been busy gathering the best Prime Day deals of 2022. This year, we can confidently say just about everything is on sale.
SHOPPING
SPY

Futons Are the Transformers of Furniture, and These Are the Classiest Ones for Sale Online

Click here to read the full article. You probably remember sleeping on a futon. And chances are that memory isn’t a great one. We’re here to tell you that futons have come a long way. And today’s best futons don’t just look great — they’re also comfortable as both a place to sit and a place to sleep, transforming from a sofa to a bed in a matter of seconds. There are several reasons to choose one of the best futons over a standard sofa or guest bed. The biggest of these is space, which is likely at a premium. In...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

If You Only Buy 1 Thing During Prime Day, Make It This Segway Electric Scooter — $150 Off

Click here to read the full article. Have you seen gas prices lately? It’s not cheap, which is why people are looking for alternatives that can save them money. Electric scooters have proven to be the ultimate mode of transportation for commuters, which is why you should know about this Prime Day deal on the Segway Ninebot E22 electric scooter. For Prime Day only, save 27%. Sure, that discount is nowhere close to the 50% to 70% off savings we see in other devices in the best Prime Day tech deals, but it’s a pretty good Prime Day deal for an...
SHOPPING
SPY

Don’t Miss Out: 15 Kitchen and Home Deals Under $25 You Should Buy During Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day has officially arrived, and that can only mean one thing: deals. Hefty discounts have landed on everything from expensive robot vacuum cleaners to this year’s hottest tech gadgets. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on finding competitive prices on expensive goods across the web, including flat-screen TVs, smartphones and pricey kitchen appliances. You don’t need to be in the market for an expensive investment-type product like a laptop or smartwatch to shop on Prime Day. Amazon offers many discounts on products that are already affordable. One household room where it pays to...
TRAVEL
SPY

The Best Bar Soap for Men Will Leave You With Softer, Cleaner Skin

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Natural vs. Synthetic (Syndet) Bar Soap What to Look for in a Bar Soap Best Bar Soap Ingredients for Acne-Prone and Dry Skin Best Exfoliation Ingredients in Bar Soaps The Best Bar Soap for Men The Best Bar Soaps for Oily Skin  The Best Bar Soaps for Acne-Prone Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Dry Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Sensitive Skin The Best Body Exfoliation Bar Soaps For a long time, a debate has raged over which in-bath cleaning option is best. The most popular choices include shower gel, body wash and old faithful, the bar of soap. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Smile! Crest 3D Whitening Strips Are the #1 Selling Product This Prime Day — Now Just $30

Click here to read the full article. Dreaming of a whiter than white smile? Well, stop dreaming. During this year’s Prime Day event, one of the best Prime Day deals is on something we weren’t expecting: Crest 3D Whitening Strips. Buy: Crest Whitening Strips $29.99 Right now, Crest Whitening Strips are available for just $30 during Prime Day. That’s only $0.68 a strip, which is way more than a bargain in our eyes. Though we’ve seen countless tech deals, insane TV deals and even some pretty awesome fashion deals, this deal on Crest Whitening Strips easily has to be one of the best...
SHOPPING
SPY

Add To Cart: These $25 & Under Tech Deals Offer a Smarter Way To Do Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and as day two begins, we’re seeing deals we’ve never thought possible. Who knew $90 AirPods were even possible? Some of the other highlights so far? Check them out below: Get the award-winning Philips Hue Smart Lights for just $33 — their lowest price ever Save over $100 on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Get a Dash Air Fryer right now for half off at just $50 Snag a 68-piece drill set from BLACK+DECKER for just $65 LifeStraw Water Filters are only $11 right now In addition to these deals, we’ve seen...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

See the 40 Biggest Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 in One Place — Updated Hourly

Click here to read the full article. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day tech deals from Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming and live deals on gadgets from Apple, Sony, Jabra, Amazon and other tech giants. During the event itself, this post will be updated hourly with the latest and best Prime Day tech deals. The annual Prime Day shopping frenzy offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. For Prime Day 2022,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Your Pokemon Cards Won’t Make You Rich, But They Could Get You on TV

Click here to read the full article. Though it started as a video game franchise, the most enduring Pokémon game is arguably the decidedly analog Pokémon trading card game (TCG for short). By some estimations, there have been over 13,000 cards released in English alone, not counting Japanese-language cards or promotional, one-off cards. Suffice to say, these cards are very collectible, and some of the rarest ones can fetch for hundreds of thousands (or in one case, millions) of dollars. Collecting TCG cards is so intense, in fact, that Pokémon is now launching a reality show centered on collectors and...
HOBBIES
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy