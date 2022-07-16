Fiery crash involving 2 tractor-trailers shuts down lanes on NJ highway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fiery crash involving two tractor trailers shut down the express lanes on a New Jersey highway Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-78 in Newark, near Exit 57.

Heavy flames and thick plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the wreckage, which left one of the trailers over the median.

Firefighters managed to put those flames out.

No information has been released about any injuries.

It is also unclear what led up to the crash.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

