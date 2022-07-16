ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa v Wales LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Springboks win the series in Cape Town

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vT836_0ghwwgN000
(Getty Images)

South Africa won a decisive third Test 30-14 versus Wales to secure the series 2-1 and halt a run of northern hemisphere victories after success for Ireland and England earlier in the day.

Fly-half Handre Polland scored 20 points, including the first try, as the world champions outscored the tourists three tries to one.

Bongi Mbonambi and captain Siya Kolisi added the other Springbok tries with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties.

Tommy Reffell went over for the Welsh try and skipper Dan Bigger added three penalties for the tourists, who upset the hosts in last week’s second Test in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider.

Follow all the action from South Africa vs Wales below with our live blog:

Wales slip to defeat in series decider as South Africa save their best for last

World champions South Africa reserved their best for last as they ended Wales’ dream of a Test series triumph by winning the decider 30-14 in Cape Town.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber recalled eight of South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning team after Wales levelled the series seven days ago.

And it worked a treat as South Africa took the series 2-1 through tries from Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi, with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties for a 20-point haul.

Wales battled hard throughout and their defensive resistance often proved heroic, but they could only muster a Tommy Reffell try and three penalties from captain Dan Biggar as they missed out on matching series success for Ireland in New Zealand and England in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ek2M_0ghwwgN000

South Africa 30-14 Wales: Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi scored tries for the world champions

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:34

Sky Sports have grabbed Wayne Pivac for a chat

“It was a bridge too far in the end,” the Wales head coach comments on the series defeat. “We had opportuntiites and probably let them off the hook a couple of times. But you can’t fault the effort that went in today, there were some pretty banged up bodies in the week and I think it took its toll in the end. Under pressure we gave away a few penalties and that is similar to the first Test.

“From our point of view, we came here to win the series - that wasn’t just talk. We have set a standard for ourselves and we have got to make sure we build on that for the autumn coming up.

“I thought some players did very, very well on this tour. Now it is around getting some continuity in selection again and making sure we build on the tour.”

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:28

F/T: South Africa 30-14 Wales

South Africa open their Rugby Championship campaign at home, hosting the All Blacks, who will travel in rather desperate need of a win. This win should be a good platform for the Springboks to build upon - that opening match against New Zealand is in Mbombela on August 6.

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:23

Jacques Nienaber and Eben Etzebeth are next to speak to Sky Sports

“I wouldn’t say it was comfortable,” Nienaber says of his side’s win. “It was what we expect from Wales, they are a tough team to put away.

“I must say that I thought the guys that came off the bench were really good, brought some nice energy and dominance. I’m really pleased with the result, particularly for the guys playing their 100th and 50th Tests.

“We had a plan from the start and we are just lucky to get the series win. We will have to build from tonight - there is plenty to work on.”

Centurion Eben Etzebeth gives his head coach a hug as he saunters over to the microphone.

“What a day! Getting the series win was awesome for us and I think every guy put up their hand.

On his 100th cap, Etzebeth continues: “It is special. There were guys before me, some Springboks legends, and just to be on the same list as them is awesome.

“We approached it like a final. We prepared like that and luckily we got the result today.”

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:20

F/T: South Africa 30-14 Wales

Wales did look a little fatigued today, and it was always going to be tough to bounce back after losing Taulupe Faletau just before kick-off and then Dan Lydiate in the first half.

Still, plenty in Welsh red have shown they can step up in this series. Tommy Reffell, to little shock in Leicester, has shown his game translates to international level, and both Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis showed they can mix it with the Springboks’ front row up front. The backline will always cause teams problems - so many more reasons for optimism about the direction of Wayne Pivac’s side than after the Italy defeat that closed the Six Nations.

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:15

A disappointed George North speaks to Sky Sports

“It’s a tough old shift out there. For massive parts of that game we didn’t have enough ball, and then when we did have chances, we knocked it on. That is the next level, that retention of the ball.

“You always know when you play South Africa it is going to be physical. We emptied the bench out early, and it was a great shift of the lads to get to 80 minutes there.

“It’s a bit of a dream, really. About a year ago with my knee, I didn’t think I’d be in a Welsh jersey again. To fight back and get back and play in the Welsh jersey is a huge thing for me. It’s a massive honour to be in that position.”

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:10

F/T: South Africa 30-14 Wales

Still, loads of positives to take for Wales, who began the series as real outsiders but have been fully in every game. They will rue the manner of their defeat in the first Test, when they really should have won, but they have stood up to the challenge of South Africa and proved they can match them away from home.

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:08

South Africa beat Wales in Cape Town and win the series 2-1

Much more like it from South Africa, leaning on their dominant forwards and eventually powering to victory. The game was probably tighter than the 16-point final margin suggests, though it always felt like the Springboks were able to keep Wales at arm’s length.

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:07

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHrrg_0ghwwgN000
(AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Latham-Coyle16 July 2022 18:04

PENALTY! SOUTH AFRICA 30-14 Wales (Handre Pollard penalty, 80 minutes)

One last job for the scorers as Pollard puts it through.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasser Hussain blames ‘joke’ schedule for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals.Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.Since that historic moment, Stokes has played just nine more times in the 50-over format due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management – and his statement to retire from ODI cricket referenced an “unsustainable” schedule.“The issue is not with the ECB, Rob Key or Ben Stokes,” former England captain Hussain told...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Biggar feels Wales have set their standard after South Africa tour

Dan Biggar says Wales have set their standard following a “hugely-positive” tour of South Africa.Wales soared way above expectations against the world champion Springboks, claiming a first win against them on South African soil.Although Biggar and company lost a gripping Test series 2-1, they triumphed in Bloemfontein and were only beaten by Damian Willemse’s penalty with the final kick of a magnificent first Test seven days earlier.👏 Diolch @WelshRugbyUnion for a memorable and tightly-contested #CastleIncomingSeries, travel home safely. And thank you for the magnificent support, South Africa. 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/glgYsbHKNH— Springboks (@Springboks) July 17, 2022While South Africa bossed the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siya Kolisi
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle. During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa.
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes feels his ODI retirement could be wake-up call for international game

Ben Stokes believes his shock retirement from one-day cricket should act as a red flag for the international game, warning players “are not cars, you can’t just fill us up”.Monday’s surprise announcement on social media came with a pointed suggestion from Stokes that England’s fixture schedule was “unsustainable” and that he no longer felt able to meet its demands.Speaking ahead of his final ODI appearance against South Africa, the Test captain expanded on his decision to step away from the 50-over game at the age of 31 and hinted that others may find themselves pushed to the wall if the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.Midfielder Fabio Vieira was signed from Porto, Brazilian youth international Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo and American goalkeeper Matt Turner also completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Read More UK heatwave set to get even hotter as Europe faces apocalyptic scenes
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#World Rugby#Wales#Cape Town
The Independent

Major incidents declared in parts of England as country swelters in record 40.3C heat

Britain smashed its all-time temperature record on Tuesday as intense heat fuelled dozens of serious fires and brought chaos to transport and schools across England and Wales.The mercury hit 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire – one of 34 locations across England in which the previous 2019 record was broken.Fire services declared major incidents in London, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire after exceptional heat left much of the country tinder-dry, piling pressure on already-stretched services.Flames destroyed several homes in the village of Wennington, east London, and other residents were evacuated while a trackside blaze near Harrow forced the suspension of all trains on...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes' ODI retirement is a 'selfless decision', says Rob Key who insists England's 2019 World Cup hero wants to prolong his Test career and focus on his bowling... but he admits there may be 'financial implications' to his central contract

Rob Key believes Ben Stokes acted altruistically in retiring from one-day internationals, especially as the England Test captain's decision may come with 'financial implications'. Stokes, England's 2019 World Cup final hero, will make his 105th and final ODI appearance at his home ground of Chester-le-Street against South Africa on Tuesday...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fall of fixtures will have an impact in truncated season, Harlequins boss claims

Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson believes the fixture list for the forthcoming Gallagher Premiership season has taken on greater significance due to the truncated nature of the campaign.Leicester will begin the defence of their title against Exeter at Sandy Park as the domestic season begins on September 9 with a Friday night West Country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate, while Sale host Northampton.The Premiership final takes place on 27 May – three weeks earlier than this year – in order to assist England boss Eddie Jones with 2023 World Cup preparations.Tigers were crowned champions for the first...
RUGBY
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from Ben Stokes’ final ODI

Follow live coverage of England vs South Africa from the one-day international in Durham today where Ben Stokes makes his farewell appearance for the 50-over side. England’s 2019 World Cup final hero plays his 105th and final ODI match at his home ground after he announced his retirement from the format on Monday. The Test skipper cited an “unsustainable” schedule as a major factor in his decision. He will remain a part of his country’s T20 team.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

South Africa face uphill task to qualify for next year's World Cup after pulling out of crucial international fixtures to launch a new Twenty20 tournament

South Africa, England’s second opponents in a month of white-ball matches, are struggling to qualify for next year’s World Cup after dumping crucial international fixtures to launch a new Twenty20 tournament. The Proteas face Jos Buttler's team in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, days after forfeiting a series in Australia...
WORLD
The Independent

Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status

A medieval shipwreck lying off the coast of Dorset has been granted the highest level of legal protection to preserve it for future generations.Known as the “Mortar wreck”, the 13th century vessel was discovered in the waters of Poole Bay in 2020 by local diver Trevor Small, and is the oldest known wreck where the remains of the hull are still visible.It was given its name because of the mortar bowls used for grinding grain that were among the first artefacts found on the site.Tree-ring dating of the ship’s timbers has revealed it was constructed from Irish oak trees felled...
The Independent

UK ticket holder wins £195m record Euromillions jackpot, says Camelot

A UK ticket-holder has won the biggest National Lottery pot of all time: a £195m EuroMillions jackpot.The buyer of the winning ticket has yet to come forward and lottery operator Camelot has advised people to check in case they have won.The winning numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 – a total that has rolled over since 17 June.The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete...
LOTTERY
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy