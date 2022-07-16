Argument may have led to killing in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Fairmount Park.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and killed near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge in the 2400 block of Kelly Drive.

Officers believe the shooting may have been a result of an argument with another person.

The victim's vehicle remained on scene.

There has been no word on any suspects.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.