Pasco Man Who Was Missing From Court-Ordered Diversion Program, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Ballentine has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

On July 16, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Robert Ballentine, who was listed as missing from his court-ordered diversion program.

Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190 lbs., with brown hair & brown eyes. Ballentine was last seen on July 15 around 5 p.m., in the Chatlin Rd. area of Holiday

Ballentine was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, a tan baseball hat, and eyeglasses.

