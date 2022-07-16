ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Warm and cloudy with chances for pop-up showers this weekend in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds; some sunny breaks. A spotty shower or storm could pop up any time.

WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of the state tonight and Sunday but not a washout. Showers and thunderstorms may be more numerous on Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says this weekend will be cloudy with chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: More clouds than sun with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. More humid. High close to 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm in several areas. Humid. Low 65-70.

SUNDAY: Scattered morning showers. Then some sun but then another chance of a thunderstorm. Warm and humid. Hi 80-85.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms becoming more numerous and widespread. Some will be heavy. High 80-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85-90.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny, hot & humid. High near 90; 80s along the Sound shore.

