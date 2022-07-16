Warm and cloudy with chances for pop-up showers this weekend in New Jersey

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds, some sunny breaks. A spotty shower or storm could pop up any time.

WHAT'S NEXT : Scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of the state tonight and Sunday, but not a washout. Showers and thunderstorms may be more numerous on Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says this weekend will be mostly cloudy with chances for spotty showers and storms.

TODAY: More clouds than sun with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. More humid. Highs 82-87

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm in several areas. Humid. Lows 68-72.

SUNDAY: Scattered morning showers. Then some sun but then another chance of a thunderstorm. Warm and humid. Highs again 82-87.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms becoming more numerous and widespread over the state. Highs 80-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 90.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High at least 90-95. Heat Index 95-100.