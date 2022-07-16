ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Warm and cloudy with chances for showers this weekend in NYC

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Increasing humidity Saturday night into Sunday. Chance of rain lingers into Monday.

WHAT’S NEXT: A line of showers and storms will bring the threat of heavy rain on Monday. Not expected to be severe at this time.

​Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says this weekend will be warm and cloudy with the chance of spotty showers and storms.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm with the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Highs near 84. SE wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 71. S wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 86. Lows near 73.

Monday: WEATHER TO WATCH - More clouds than sun, hot and steamy, chance of heavy rain. Puddles/ ponding on the roadways possible. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.

Tuesday: HEAT ALERT - Hazy, hot, humid. Highs near 91. Lows near 76.

Wednesday: HEAT ALERT - Mostly sunny, very hot and muggy. Highs near 94. Lows near 73.

Thursday: HEAT ALERT - Mix of sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs near 93. Lows near 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Possible heat alert. Highs near 89. Lows near 72.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

