Warm and cloudy with chances for showers this weekend in NYC
WHAT’S NEW: Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Increasing humidity Saturday night into Sunday. Chance of rain lingers into Monday.
WHAT’S NEXT: A line of showers and storms will bring the threat of heavy rain on Monday. Not expected to be severe at this time.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says this weekend will be warm and cloudy with the chance of spotty showers and storms.
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm with the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Highs near 84. SE wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 71. S wind 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 86. Lows near 73.
Monday: WEATHER TO WATCH - More clouds than sun, hot and steamy, chance of heavy rain. Puddles/ ponding on the roadways possible. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.
Tuesday: HEAT ALERT - Hazy, hot, humid. Highs near 91. Lows near 76.
Wednesday: HEAT ALERT - Mostly sunny, very hot and muggy. Highs near 94. Lows near 73.
Thursday: HEAT ALERT - Mix of sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs near 93. Lows near 73.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Possible heat alert. Highs near 89. Lows near 72.
