Aquarion urges Connecticut residents to conserve water

Aquarion Water is urging their customers across Connecticut to conserve water due to recent dry weather.

Customers in Darien, Fairfield, New Canaan, Newtown, Stamford and Westport are asked to water their lawns on certain days.

Customers whose addresses are even numbers should water on Sundays and Wednesdays, while odd numbers should water on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Aquarion says everyone, regardless of where they live, should try to conserve water if they can.

For more information, visit Aquarion’s website.







