ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmakers oppose abortion bills, including interstate travel measure

By Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2vSX_0ghr5fq200

Oklahoma members of the U.S. House voted against a bill Friday to protect the ability of women to travel across state lines to receive abortions and also opposed broader legislation to legalize abortion in all states.

The House narrowly approved both bills; the Senate is unlikely to clear either measure. Most Republicans, including the five Oklahoma representatives, voted against the legislation.

“If enacted into law, these misguided bills would wipe from the books earlier state restrictions and require abortion on-demand nationwide at any point during a pregnancy,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore. “This is not only an outrageous attempt to strip individual states of their rights to determine such policy on their own, but it silences the voices of American voters, including thousands of Oklahomans, who cherish the sanctity of life and are opposed to abortions.”

The House votes came a day after U.S. Sen. James Lankford blocked Senate legislation to bar states from preventing interstate travel to terminate a pregnancy.

“To be very clear: No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” the Oklahoma Republican said, though he acknowledged some lawmakers may propose such bans.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a federal constitutional right to abortion, and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed the right. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization gave states the authority to restrict or ban abortion.

Oklahoma, which had effectively banned abortion in May with a law enforced through private citizen lawsuits, criminalized abortion the same day the precedents were overturned, making exception only to save a mother’s life.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, a former state senator in Oklahoma, said in an interview this week, “I have supported rape and incest protections, as long as they report it to local law enforcement.

“My position now is that this is a state issue. They should be taking charge and putting some of these things forward if they feel like they are reasonable provisions.”

Bice said after the votes on Friday that the legislation was "unconscionable and would make American abortion policy more extreme than that of our European partners."

"I remain committed to providing resources and support for mothers who choose life," Bice said.

Some Democratic lawmakers talked Friday about the 10-year-old rape victim who was taken from Ohio to Indiana to receive an abortion after the Supreme Court struck down its precedents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said “Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing laws to block women from crossing state lines to get the care they need and punish those, in their words, who ‘aid and abet them.’ Is this the United States of America? Where Republicans in these states can say to women, ‘You cannot cross state lines for your own good health?”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, said Democrats were trying to spread “fear, anxiety and misinformation.”

“It is already unconstitutional to prevent a woman from traveling between states,” she said. “The pro-life movement does not support and has always rejected criminalizing and punishing women − period.”

She said the bill on interstate travel would undermine parental rights and eliminate the requirement for medical supervision over chemical abortions.

The broader abortion rights bill would legalize abortion nationwide without some of the conditions imposed by many states, such as mandatory visits to the provider prior to receiving an abortion.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, said the decision about whether to have an abortion belongs “with the person who is pregnant.”

“My colleagues, if you believe life begins at conception, don’t get an abortion,” she said. “But that’s a belief, it’s not science and others do not share it. I don’t think anyone over here (on the Democratic side) would ever force someone with your beliefs to get an abortion. But you are forcing your beliefs on others and that is wrong.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, said, “I find it ironic that the party that tells us to follow the science denies basic science that says life begins at conception … Passing this legislation would be a stain upon Congress. Women deserve better than this and so do their preborn babies.”

Comments / 40

big_daddy62
3d ago

Tom Coles statement about the federal government taking away states individual right to set policy but seems to forget the policy is taking away citizens individual rights over their body. We the citizens are not owned by the state. Just don't understand where a state believes it has earned a right to say what I do when I travel anywhere in the United States. Citizens need to realize that when you bow down and start having your rights stripped away there is no limit.

Reply
11
wow holler
3d ago

I think every woman has the right to do what they want with their body and I think it that it's sad that the government wants to take that right away what people forget to realize is that police officers people in the government judges everyone goes home at night and takes those badges off takes those robes off and they're just regular people so that really tells you how they are they put those robes in those badges back on because they've got power and then when they get that power they don't know how to control it but at the end of the day like I said they're just like us when they take all that off they're just like us regular people probably do a lot of stuff behind closed doors we don't even know about it's amazing how power and money can change people

Reply(11)
9
Bobby Woodall
3d ago

this should not be political at all. a woman her doctor and God that's it. simple

Reply
14
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
James Lankford
Person
Debbie Lesko
Person
Stephanie Bice
Washington Examiner

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent faces calls to resign over Facebook post

A school board member in Oklahoma wants to see the superintendent resign following political Facebook posts. Dr. Jerry Griffin of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education called on Dr. Deborah Gist, his superintendent, to resign Tuesday. This comes after Griffin walked out of a board meeting on Monday, along with two other board members.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S House#Senate#Republicans#American#Oklahomans#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy