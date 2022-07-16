Report: Liverpool Have 'Strong Chance' Of Signing Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool have a 'strong chance' of adding Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon to their list of summer transfer deals according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds have had a very busy few weeks since the transfer window opened bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay but seeing Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams leave.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's claims that Liverpool's transfer business in terms of incomings is done especially in respect of a midfielder, reports continue to emerge suggesting this is not the case.

The latest report is from Correio da Manha who claim that Liverpool have a 'strong chance' of signing midfielder Nunes from Sporting after the Primeira Liga club moved to sign Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona.

The Portuguese outlet also reports that Sporting will now focus on selling players for the rest of the transfer window which could leave the door open for the Merseyside club to sign the 23-year-old.

Liverpool have become strong admirers of the top tier of Portuguese football over the past couple of years with the signings of Uruguayan Nunez and Luis Diaz but a move for another midfielder seems unlikely unless one of the current crop moves on.

